The financing structure avoids using general tax dollars at the outset.

Lowering utility costs is one of the main aims of a new solar push in Evansville, Indiana, which city leaders also see as a way to curb pollution and support climate goals.

According to WEVV, Evansville plans to add solar panels to about 20 city-owned buildings during the next four years.

What's happening?

Some of Evansville's largest power consumers — including Swonder Ice Arena and Mesker Park Zoo — are part of the $6.5 million effort, WEVV reported.

Officials said the project could cut the city's roughly $1.6 million annual electricity bill by more than one-third, according to WEVV.

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Why does it matter?

Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry emphasized the savings the plan could yield.

"It's going to save and reduce costs on the city in the long run on some of the city facilities that we are going to be able to add solar to," Terry explained.

The financing structure avoids using general tax dollars at the outset.

Instead, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will provide the initial funding, according to WEVV.

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City leaders said Evansville expects to repay the utility within six years through lower electricity costs and federal tax credits, and officials told WEVV that the setup is intended to allow the project to cover its own costs without placing additional strain on the city's overall budget.

For households, going solar is also one of the best ways to save on home energy costs. If you're curious about rooftop panels, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

The solar rollout could also reduce the pollution tied to electricity generated from dirty energy sources.

Evansville has already set a target to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

What happens next?

Evansville is handling the solar expansion as part of a broader modernization effort rather than a one-time installation.

For homeowners considering a similar switch, free comparison tools can take some of the guesswork out.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state basis, along with details on solar panel incentives in each state.

Together, these resources can help ratepayers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

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Mayor Terry described the push as part of a broader vision for the city.

"Green can represent a whole lot: growth, all of the investments we're making in our parks and recreational spaces, and then also here with solar. So that is an overarching goal for our community — to keep moving forward," she observed.

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