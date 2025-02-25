$1 million worth of high-tech electric taxis will soon hit the streets: 'An enormous opportunity'

"We believe more companies … will partner with us, driving sustainable business growth."

More than a million dollars' worth of two- and three-wheeled electric taxis with swappable batteries will soon be traveling South American streets thanks to a Peruvian-Chinese deal, detailed in a news release published by PR Newswire.

China's U Power has successfully tested its UOTTA battery-swapping tech with a small fleet of taxis operated by Peru's Treep Mobility. The test rides included one three-wheeler and 10 two-wheeled vehicles, along with two battery swap stations. Now, Treep intends to convert its entire fleet to electric, per the release.

"Treep Mobility's partnership demonstrates that the battery-swapping model is a more economical, convenient, and profitable choice for companies using three-wheeler and two-wheeler motorcycles in passenger transport and delivery services," U Power CEO Jia Li said in the statement.

Battery-swapping tech is already deployed by China's NIO and California's Ample for full-size electric vehicles. The latter company is working with Stellantis to roll out the concept in Spain. Ford also has a patent for a battery-swapping EV. Those services typically involve a garage-like structure that the EV travels through. Automated processes switch out the used pack for a charged one in minutes, as showcased here by an NIO user.

In India, a battery swap service for electric scooters was set to be rolled out last year, providing a quick way for riders to grab a fresh pack.

U Power's UOTTA setup uses artificial intelligence and cloud storage to help predict taxi customer demand, "optimizing charging and swapping," according to the news release.

A photo shared by the company shows a battery-swapping cabinet with a small taxi parked next to it. There are six packs in the wall of batteries. The news release didn't provide details on how the packs get from the cabinet to the taxi, but if the units are small and light, the changeover could perhaps be completed manually.

Now, Treep plans to convert its entire fleet to electric, cutting operating costs by up to 40%, per the release. And it's being touted as a sound business decision for both sides.

"The Moto Taxi market represents an enormous opportunity in Peru and South America," Li said in the statement. "Peru alone has over 100,000 registered Moto Taxis, and South America adds more than 300,000 new electric three-wheeler and two-wheeler motorcycles annually."

That's not to mention the heat-trapping air pollution that can be avoided by nixing gas-powered cabs. Hamburg, Germany, officials are in the midst of switching over to an electric taxi fleet, a move that officials estimated will cut 25,000 pounds of planet-warming fumes a year.

Reducing the exhaust is a big win for folks who live in cities or near major roadways, as it is linked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lung and heart health concerns, as well as cancer risks.

Urban dwellers can also help the effort by walking on shorter trips a little more. Replacing a couple-mile drive with a stroll each day can nix up to 600 pounds of harmful gases annually.

Exercise can also help people realize huge health benefits, per Harvard.

Moving forward, if the U Power/Treep partnership proves successful, e-taxis with swappable packs may expand to other cities.

Li said in the news release that the model is poised for growth.

"We believe more companies like Treep Mobility in South America will partner with us, driving sustainable business growth," the CEO said in the release.

