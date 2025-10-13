Auto experts make dire warning about US car industry as EV incentives dwindle: 'The market is about to flip dramatically'

The electric vehicle market may face a bumpy road ahead, following the end of U.S. federal tax credits for new and used EVs last month.

What's happening?

On Sept. 30, the $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and plug-in hybrids and the $4,000 credit for used ones expired. In a recent article, EnergySage took a look at what this could mean for the EV market. An objective, independent expert on all things solar, EnergySage helps consumers discover the right solar systems for their homes with its free, easy-to-compare quotes.

"The market is about to flip dramatically. … Expect a very different landscape," EnergySage wrote prior to the Sept. 30 deadline, citing several auto experts, including General Motors North America senior vice president Duncan Aldred.

"There's no doubt we'll see lower EV sales next quarter after tax credits end September 30, and it may take several months for the market to normalize," Aldred said in a statement. "We will almost certainly see a smaller EV market for a while, and we won't overproduce."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Why is this important?

The electric vehicle boom has benefited consumers in numerous ways. For one, drivers don't have to worry about paying high gas prices or shelling out money for oil changes. All in all, EV owners can save around $1,500 per year on fuel and maintenance.

Increased EV adoption has also contributed to cleaner, healthier communities, as EVs don't produce tailpipe emissions linked to childhood asthma, heart disease, and other complications.

Installing solar panels enables drivers to enhance these perks. Charging with a home solar system is significantly cheaper than relying on public charging stations or the grid, and photovoltaic panels don't release any planet-warming emissions when operating.

EnergySage helps the average household save $10,000 on solar installation by mapping available incentives in each state. Acting now could net you thousands in long-term savings with federal solar credits expiring Dec. 31.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If buying solar panels isn't in your budget, Palmetto offers leasing plans that require $0 down. Regardless of how you choose to go solar, electrifying your home provides further savings. If you're considering an energy-efficient heat pump, Mitsubishi has a variety of options.

What do changes to EV credits mean for consumers?

Despite the earlier-than-expected conclusion of EV tax credits, Aldred remains optimistic that investing in EV technology will still be worth it. "We believe GM can continue to grow EV market share," Aldred said, per EnergySage. Recently, GM also announced a partnership with Pilot to bring more EV charging stations to rural areas and support coast-to-coast travel.

Meanwhile, drivers who want an EV may still be able to snag one at a favorable price point. Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds, suggested to CNN that manufacturers may start to lower prices, introduce better financing, or offer cash-back deals to move inventory.

"If you already can't sell the vehicles at current prices, there's no way you are going to sell them at today's prices with this credit going by the wayside," Drury said as the deadline loomed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.