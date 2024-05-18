Controversial new bill in Congress could dramatically affect American EV progress: 'Even if this bill doesn't pass, it will achieve its objective'

"It sends a message to investors that their investments are on shaky ground."

A new bill in Congress aimed at slashing tax credits for electric vehicles could significantly impede their production in the United States.

What's happening?

Congressional Republicans introduced a bill that would eliminate the EV tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act, Electrek reported. The publication noted that the bill's main sponsor has considerable ties to the oil and gas industry, having received more than a half-million dollars in the most recent election cycle.

The article also said that proponents of the bill are being deceptive in their assertions that the current credits are a giveaway to the wealthy, as they are actually aimed toward lower-income folks.

Meanwhile, it said that the proposed bill would discourage American EV manufacturing and ultimately hand the lead in global EV production to China. Plus, the bill simultaneously aims to defund investments in EV charging infrastructure, according to The Verge.

If passed, the act would most certainly be vetoed by President Joe Biden if he is still in office.

However, one commenter noted: "Even if this bill doesn't pass it will achieve its objective. It sends a message to investors that their investments are on shaky ground and could evaporate. Making the future of EVs look uncertain is all that needs to be done to kill investment."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is this bill concerning?

If eventually adopted into law, this bill could be a blow to clean air in American cities. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, while diesel- and gas-burning vehicles spew out harmful pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, benzene, and formaldehyde.

In fact, exposure to traffic-related air pollution has been correlated with maladies like childhood asthma, impaired lung function, and cardiovascular disease.

Those living in disadvantaged communities are at higher risk. Such is the case for people living near one United States-Mexico border crossing in El Paso, Texas. Residents are complaining about respiratory issues along with throat and eye burning because of pollution from constantly idling vehicles.

Plus, EVs are an important piece of the strategy to stop the overheating of our planet.

In the U.S., the transportation sector is responsible for about a third of all planet-warming pollution. As these contaminants continue to speed up the overheating of our planet, we can expect to see more frequent and severe natural disasters, which will put public safety and global food supplies at risk.

What is being done about transportation and the changing climate?

Some states are doing what they can to support EV adoption. For instance, New York will require all Lyfts and Ubers to be EVs by 2030. Meanwhile, New Jersey announced a plan to ban new gas car sales by 2035.

Even if you're not in the market for a new EV, you can still green up the way you get around to reduce your dependence on planet-warming fuels. For instance, you can start riding your bike more or using public transit. You can also ensure that you are utilizing your car as efficiently as possible to slash your pollution output.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.