Tesla owner devastated after returning to concerning scene at charging station: 'Is there a way to prevent this?'

One electric vehicle driver is in a pickle, and they reached out for advice from the EV community.

In a post on r/evcharging, the user explained that the Level 1 (120-volt) adapter cord — the plug that connects their vehicle to a standard outlet — was stolen from their setup while the rest of the cable remained locked to the car.

"My question is this, is there a way to prevent this from happening again?" the original poster asked.

The driver says they considered permanently joining their two cables with glue or tape to deter future sticky-finger types, but they also weren't so sure about safety and conductivity in doing so. Other EV owners were quick to chime in with some practical solutions, from using security locks to storing cables indoors whenever possible. But sadly, these types of thefts are becoming more commonplace, especially in the wake of political discourse about EVs (and, in this case, Tesla CEO Elon Musk).

Incidents like this highlight a big problem we're facing in the transition to clean transportation.

What good is it to anyone if we are frequently dealing with vandalized charging setups that the car relies on? These setbacks can discourage drivers from switching to EVs, even though they're still clearly one of the most effective ways to reduce our reliance on dirty fuels like gas and oil.

While EV critics point out some concerns about the environmental impact of battery production, studies show that even EVs with the "dirtiest" batteries are still far cleaner over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars. What's more, charging an EV on renewable energy — whether through public networks or by installing home solar — cuts the costs and the pollution even further. And for drivers who want to majorly slash their monthly commute and car bills, EnergySage is an excellent free resource for comparing local solar quotes.

In the comments, fellow EV owners had suggestions to prevent this scenario from happening in the future.

One wrote, "I wrapped my charger around a pole and padlocked it." Another added, "I would get a cheap, used, level 1 only one, such as a GM OEM Bolt one."

A third suggested: "There are several portable EVSEs that have a detachable, interchangeable power cord for different plug types (such as Tesla, GM, J+ Booster). The different plug cables usually signal to the EVSE what current is safe to offer from that receptacle type."

