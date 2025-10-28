New report reveals surprising trend on US roadways: 'Here to stay'

Electric vehicles are an important tool for mitigating rising temperatures worldwide.

Now, California's 201,180 public EV chargers outnumber gas pumps by 68%, Electrek reported.

"In the state of California, 94% of people now live within just 10 minutes of an EV charger," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. "We're proving that electric vehicles are here to stay."

Following the state's plans for net-zero pollution, it plans to install more chargers to meet demand. The California Energy Commission is providing grants to expand access to EV chargers and support other clean energy initiatives.

According to the EPA, EVs are more sustainable than traditional, gas-powered vehicles over their lifetime. Even when accounting for the pollution involved in resource mining and manufacturing, EVs come out as the environmentally-friendly choice.

They are also better for public health. The American Lung Association notes that a reduction in fuel-burning vehicles goes hand-in-hand with a reduction in particulate pollutants and smog.

In addition to benefiting public health, EVs may also benefit a person's finances. The NRDC explains that an EV can offer significant cost savings compared to a gas-powered vehicle. Estimates from CNET in October 2025 showed that monthly charging costs were about $73 compared to $159 in fuel.

Sourcing electricity from solar energy is one way to reduce reliance on dirty energy sources that contribute heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere, pushing global average temperatures higher and higher. Solar energy can also lead to savings on energy bills.

"Our goal is to make driving an EV a no-brainer choice for Californians," said Nancy Skinner, commissioner of the California Energy Commission. "They're fun to drive, never need an oil change, don't cause smog, and it's getting easier to charge your vehicle with public EV infrastructure."

