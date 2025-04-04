  • Business Business

New research debunks widespread misconception about electric vehicles: 'There is a need to systematically adopt'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

Fresh research is showing that real-world EV battery life vastly outperforms lab testing.

A study from Stanford University, summarized by The Conversation, found that electric vehicle batteries actually last about 38% longer than lab tests suggest.

This is because lab testing continuously charges and discharges in order to simulate long-term wear. Meanwhile, drivers in the real world have a lot of stopping and starting over a longer actual period of time.

This more sporadic, natural usage is much more forgiving on batteries than sustained draining. Researchers tried a more realistic methodology on 92 commercial batteries for two years.

Four different discharging profiles were tested. One was a baseline constant current cycling profile in line with industry standard practices. Another was what the researchers called "periodic duty cycles," which included regenerative braking portions. Another was a synthetic discharge profile made using field data. The last model replicated real discharge profiles from field data, which included highway and urban driving.

"The more realistic the discharge, the greater the gain in lifetime," the study observed.

Other research has agreed that long-term battery degradation on EVs isn't that bad.

Electric vehicles are a cornerstone of the sustainability transition because light-duty vehicles produce a considerable chunk of worldwide transportation emissions.

Switching over to an EV means cutting those tailpipe emissions out of the equation, negating the climate shifts exacerbated by the atmospheric pollution produced by burning gasoline or diesel. These heat-trapping gases lead to increasingly violent and long-lasting extreme weather events.

Besides all that, driving an EV is way more fun, thanks to the added torque. EVs can also save drivers money on refueling and maintenance and reduce the risk of health issues associated with internal combustion engines.

Range anxiety is among the top roadblocks for potential new EV owners, so being able to provide more accurate estimates at a higher range is great news for the increasing adoption of the technology.

The Stanford researchers were hopeful their results would help push engineers to test batteries more realistically and produce better results for drivers.

"There is a need to systematically adopt realistic cycling protocols when developing new battery materials and cell designs, not only in terms of optimization but also in terms of mechanistic understanding," the study concluded.

