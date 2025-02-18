Controversial mandate takes effect after policymakers stand up to tech giant: 'A real benefit to us as consumers'

"No more bundles of different chargers in our drawers."

New portable devices being sold in the European Union are now required to use a USB-C plug, according to TechXplore. This includes mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers, and keyboards, though laptops will have until 2026 to catch up.

The ruling was made two years ago, during which time companies have been provided time to adapt their products or adjust sales strategies.

This is a good move for minimizing e-waste, as electronics owners won't need to buy and replace multiple types of cables. Previous generational upgrades have required new hardware, such as from Mini-USB to Micro-USB, and Micro-USB to the reversible USB-C. During each of those transitions, cables had to be discarded as the old plugs were phased out.

The EU ruling was particularly aimed at Apple, however, as the American company has traditionally used its own standards for USB cables. This ranged from wide 30-pin plugs used throughout the lifetime of iPods to the Lightning cables used up until recently. This forced owners to maintain two different sets of cables to cover all of their electronics.

The EU ruling arguably forced Apple to switch their hardware to USB-C across the board. The 2023 iPhone 15 was the first in the iPhone series to launch with USB-C, preceded by the third-generation iPad Pro in 2018.

E-waste is a big challenge since it takes a lot of resources to make electronics, and recovering materials from them is challenging since there are so many components involved. When left to landfill, electronics leach especially toxic chemicals into the local environment.

If you're interested in managing your leftover cables and gadgets responsibly, we have a guide on how to find a new life for your old electronics.

Legislators have been cheering the EU's advancement and its ripple effects worldwide.

"No more bundles of different chargers in our drawers," said Margrethe Vestager, European Commission executive vice-president. "One common charger is a real benefit to us as consumers. It will also help our environment."

"A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives," said commissioner Thierry Breton. "European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics — an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste."

