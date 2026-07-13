Europe drives June EV gains as China and North America hit the brakes

June brought another increase in electric vehicle demand worldwide, but the gains were not evenly spread across markets.

As Reuters reported, Europe provided the main lift, helping extend the run of monthly global EV growth to four even while China and North America lost momentum.

What happened?

In June, registrations of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles totaled 2 million globally, a 7% increase from the same month last year, based on Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data cited by Reuters.

The strongest performance came from Europe, where EV registrations jumped 31% and set a record for the month of June, the outlet said. That surge helped balance out softer demand in two other major auto markets.

Meanwhile, North American EV registrations dropped 13% after U.S. EV tax credits expired, Reuters reported. China also recorded weaker sales, which the outlet attributed to reduced domestic sales.

Why does it matter?

Transportation remains one of the biggest sources of planet-warming pollution, and broader adoption of electric cars can help cut tailpipe pollution while lowering fuel and maintenance costs over time.

The June data shows that public policy can play a major role in how quickly people make the switch. Europe's strong month and North America's pullback suggest that incentives, affordability, and market stability still have a major influence on buying decisions.

This uneven growth can affect vehicle availability and charging investment. When demand is strong in one region, automakers and charging companies may steer more resources there. When demand slows, companies may adjust production, delay launches, or rethink pricing.

The figures show where cleaner transportation is gaining ground fastest, and where buyers may need more support to make EVs practical and affordable.

What's being done?

Automakers, governments, and charging companies are still investing heavily in electric transportation, even as monthly demand rises and falls. Europe's record June suggests that strong product lineups and supportive policies can help keep the market moving ahead.

In North America, the June decline may increase pressure on manufacturers and policymakers to find new ways to keep EVs attractive to buyers, whether through pricing, financing, charging access, or other incentives that lower the upfront hurdle.

Higher gas prices due to the War in Iran have been a boon to the used EV market, but high sticker prices might stop drivers short of buying a new vehicle.

June's numbers point to an EV market that is still growing, but with clear regional differences. Europe is accelerating, while China and North America appear to be taking a breather. That's a sign that the road to wider adoption may depend as much on steady support as on consumer demand.

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