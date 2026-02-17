  • Business Business

New report reveals major milestone in emerging energy sector: 'A key moment'

"Sets the stage for even faster growth in the coming years."

by Leslie Sattler
Europe is predicted to hit the 100-gigawatt mark for energy storage in November, marking significant progress for renewable power across the continent.

Photo Credit: iStock

Europe is predicted to hit the 100-gigawatt mark for energy storage in November, marking significant progress for renewable power across the continent.

As PV Magazine reported, the achievement is mostly driven by pumped hydro storage, but battery installations are increasingly a part of the mix to store generated energy.

The expansion has accelerated dramatically. Battery installations have grown rapidly since 2020. In 2025 alone, roughly 4,000 megawatts worth of utility-scale battery projects came online. Businesses have also added commercial and industrial battery setups to lower their power bills and tap into renewables.

This development matters because it solves one of renewable energy's biggest challenges. Solar and wind generation vary with weather conditions, but storage equipment captures that power and releases it exactly when consumers need it, making renewables a viable alternative to coal and gas plants.

The continent's storage capability will exceed 215,000 megawatts by 2030, according to forecasts, and battery technology will account for upwards of 160,000 megawatts.

"Reaching 100 gigawatts of installed energy storage across Europe is a key moment for the market," said Silvestros Vlachopoulos, Energy Storage Research Lead at LCP Delta.

"It not only unlocks more space for renewables on the grid today but sets the stage for even faster growth in the coming years. Keeping investors and developers engaged will be essential to scaling projects and providing the flexibility needed for Europe's 2030 targets."

If you want to use clean energy in your home, putting solar panels on your roof is one of the smartest moves you can make. It can drop your power costs to nearly nothing.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer helps you find trusted installers and could save you as much as $10,000 by letting you compare offers. Through the Solar Explorer, you can also find programs with no money down that lower your utility rates by up to 20%. One option is LightReach, a leasing program from Palmetto that locks in affordable energy rates for you.

You can also work with EnergySage, another partner available through the Solar Explorer, to grab incentives, compare prices, and find the right installer for your home.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider