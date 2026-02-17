New report reveals major milestone in emerging energy sector: 'A key moment'

"Sets the stage for even faster growth in the coming years."

Europe is predicted to hit the 100-gigawatt mark for energy storage in November, marking significant progress for renewable power across the continent.

As PV Magazine reported, the achievement is mostly driven by pumped hydro storage, but battery installations are increasingly a part of the mix to store generated energy.

The expansion has accelerated dramatically. Battery installations have grown rapidly since 2020. In 2025 alone, roughly 4,000 megawatts worth of utility-scale battery projects came online. Businesses have also added commercial and industrial battery setups to lower their power bills and tap into renewables.

This development matters because it solves one of renewable energy's biggest challenges. Solar and wind generation vary with weather conditions, but storage equipment captures that power and releases it exactly when consumers need it, making renewables a viable alternative to coal and gas plants.

The continent's storage capability will exceed 215,000 megawatts by 2030, according to forecasts, and battery technology will account for upwards of 160,000 megawatts.

"Reaching 100 gigawatts of installed energy storage across Europe is a key moment for the market," said Silvestros Vlachopoulos, Energy Storage Research Lead at LCP Delta.

"It not only unlocks more space for renewables on the grid today but sets the stage for even faster growth in the coming years. Keeping investors and developers engaged will be essential to scaling projects and providing the flexibility needed for Europe's 2030 targets."

If you want to use clean energy in your home, putting solar panels on your roof is one of the smartest moves you can make. It can drop your power costs to nearly nothing.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer helps you find trusted installers and could save you as much as $10,000 by letting you compare offers. Through the Solar Explorer, you can also find programs with no money down that lower your utility rates by up to 20%. One option is LightReach, a leasing program from Palmetto that locks in affordable energy rates for you.

You can also work with EnergySage, another partner available through the Solar Explorer, to grab incentives, compare prices, and find the right installer for your home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.