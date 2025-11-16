New study reveals devastating truth about some of world's biggest companies: 'Shouldn't be allowed to turn away'

Europe's biggest polluters are getting called out yet again.

What's happening?

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive was a landmark law that required companies to disclose their climate impacts, designed to hold polluters accountable.

However, a new analysis from Global Witness reveals that dozens of major fossil fuel and industrial companies are doing the absolute bare minimum to comply.

The data revealed that 31 of the 50 biggest polluting companies headquartered in the EU are covered by the CSRD, including oil giants like Shell, TotalEnergies, and Eni. Together, these firms produced more than 2.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, roughly equivalent to the total annual emissions of India.

However, compliance has largely amounted to paperwork, not progress.

Why are these emissions concerning?

When companies fail to cut their pollution, the entire planet feels it.

Transportation, manufacturing, and energy industries together account for more than 16% of global carbon pollution, according to the United Nations. Continuing at this pace could make it nearly impossible to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimal compliance is just a new form of greenwashing, making climate-friendly claims without taking real steps to back them up.

"The massive firms who we've shown are causing devastating levels of pollution shouldn't be allowed to turn away from climate responsibility — people across the EU and around the world deserve better," said Global Witness EU Senior Campaigner Beate Beller.

Without transparency and strong enforcement, even well-designed laws risk becoming useless.

What's being done about these emissions?

Global Witness and other advocacy groups are calling for stronger oversight, including independent audits and penalties for misleading claims. Some EU lawmakers are now pushing to close loopholes in the reporting framework to prevent companies from "checking the box" without changing their practices.

For everyday people, there's also power in demanding corporate accountability.

Consumers can learn how to spot greenwashing and ask questions about how companies track and reduce their emissions. At work, too, people can encourage their employers to move from words to action.

When companies merely comply on paper, the planet keeps paying the price. But when watchdogs, lawmakers, and citizens work together to demand better, those words can finally start to mean something.

