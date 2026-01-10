Officials pass sweeping new law that will have big impact on electronic devices: 'It is critical'

The European Union approved a new law banning chargers with non-removable cables.

As Tech4Gamers reported, the new EU charger law will ensure that USB-C cables remain efficient and accurately represented to consumers.

Starting in 2028, chargers and adapters must have detachable USB-C cables. The new regulations will also require manufacturers to disclose the power rating of chargers and cables on their labels.

The charging capacity of modern cables varies widely: 5V/1A USB chargers power devices slowly, while 9V/2A (18W) options support rapid charging.

"It is critical to ensure that what we buy is what we get, especially if it is something cheap and we do not believe it is genuine," Tech4Gamers wrote.

Chargers will be required to adhere to minimum efficiency requirements and stricter efficiency standards. The new law will apply to everything from smartphone chargers to external power supplies with a rating of up to 240W.

The EU charger law is a step in the right direction, protecting consumers and conserving energy.

With accurate labeling, consumers can make informed choices about their electronics and know precisely what they're buying. Detachable USB-C cables mean people can reuse existing chargers rather than buy new ones unnecessarily.

Thanks to this newly-implemented standard, EU residents won't need to buy a new charger for every device, delivering cost savings while reducing e-waste.

Waste from discarded electronics can release up to 1,000 chemicals into the environment. Americans generate an average of 46 pounds of e-waste annually, and the resulting toxins in landfills can harm wildlife and contaminate our food and water supplies.

The new EU charger law is expected to reduce energy waste across millions of devices, a substantial benefit. Meanwhile, the law's standardization encourages sustainability and transparency in the electronics industry and curbs pollution.

All consumers can reduce the health risks and environmental harms of e-waste by recycling electronics and cables at a designated facility, and can even earn store credit in the process.

Scientists have been developing innovative e-waste solutions to repurpose the valuable materials in old devices.

One Reddit user praised the EU charger law on r/hardware, making its purpose clear.

"What an improvement. I have a drawer full of power supplies with barrel plugs I collected over the years. All with different voltages, plug sizes, and even different polarities, so you could even fry a device if you use the wrong one."

"This is great," another wrote. "The convergence on USB-C for power is really one of the best general usability improvements in consumer electronics over the past decade or so."

