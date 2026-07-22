EU ban on destroying unsold clothes, shoes takes effect, and discount racks could grow

Around one in five fashion items bought online in the EU is returned and not resold.

Large fashion companies in the European Union are now barred from destroying unsold clothes, shoes, and accessories as a way to clear excess inventory, according to Deutsche Welle.

That could mean fewer perfectly usable items ending up in incinerators — and more being redirected to discount racks, secondhand channels, or charities.

What happened?

Starting Sunday, an EU ban on destroying unsold apparel came into effect for major fashion businesses, forcing them to reconsider how they manage extra stock.

As Deutsche Welle reported, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation applies to companies above the 250-employee and €50 million ($57,075,750) net-turnover thresholds.

The rule takes aim at a major stream of fashion waste. Across the EU's 27 member states, hundreds of thousands of tons of clothing and related goods are destroyed every year because items are damaged, outdated, or sent back after online purchases, DW reported.

European Environment Agency estimates put the share of unsold textile products that are destroyed each year at about 4% to 9%. The rise of online shopping has intensified the issue: around one in five fashion items bought online in the EU is returned and not resold.

Rather than destroy those products, companies are expected to move them through options like discounts, sales in other markets, or donations. Destruction is still permitted in limited cases, including safety concerns, damage, counterfeiting, or rejection by charities.

Why does it matter?

Discarding unsold fashion on a large scale has consequences beyond the warehouse. When millions of garments are burned or otherwise thrown away, the environmental damage includes more pollution and the potential for contaminated water sources.

One likely effect of the ban is that more usable products will remain in circulation. The German Retail Federation said shoppers could benefit if more discounted apparel reaches outlets, clearance channels, and secondhand markets.

Retailers have often maintained that throwing out unwanted stock costs less than storing, repairing, sorting, or trying to remarket it. For some companies, adapting to the new rule could bring fresh financial and logistical strain.

The policy reflects a broader effort to curb fast fashion's throwaway model.

What's being done?

The measure also comes with reporting requirements. Companies must publish annual reports on discarded goods and keep those records for five years, according to DW.

For now, the ban covers large companies, but medium-sized firms are scheduled to come under the rule in 2030. That phased rollout gives businesses more time to adjust supply chains and build out resale systems and donation partnerships.

Businesses, meanwhile, may need to improve forecasting, reduce overproduction, expand repair options, and build stronger relationships with reuse and charity networks. Those steps will not solve fashion waste overnight, but they can help keep useful products in communities instead of sending them to the trash.

The German Retail Federation's managing director Stefan Genth said the shift could benefit shoppers even as stores adjust. However, he also cautioned that "not all unsold goods can be resold or donated easily," and that the next phase will depend as much on practical reuse systems as on policy.

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