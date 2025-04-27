  • Business Business

Government faces backlash after approving controversial exemptions for aging facilities: 'It is completely unacceptable'

"We want enough electricity to grow our economy, and we want clean, breathable air."

by Beth Newhart
"We want enough electricity to grow our economy, and we want clean, breathable air."

Photo Credit: iStock

The South African government has granted Eskom coal plants some exemptions from air quality laws and harmful emissions regulations for at least the next five years, in a blow to sustainability progress in Africa. 

What happened? 

Eskom applied for permission to flout minimum emission standards set in air quality regulations. The exemptions that were granted are limited and don't constitute a "blanket reprieve," according to a report from Reuters. 

The government is allowing Eskom to ignore the minimums until at least 2030 but also requiring it to "step up monitoring, appoint environmental health specialists and provide mobile health clinics," per Reuters. 

Why is this concerning? 

In South Africa, Eskom's coal power plants supply most of the country's electricity. It's one of Africa's worst polluters, and climate activists have pushed for tighter regulations and enforcements on its emissions. 

Eskom has not made significant efforts to curb its toxic pollution or retrofit its old power plants with new efficient technology. Recent data also revealed that people living near coal plants in South Africa have a 6% higher mortality rate compared with the rest of the country. 

"We want enough electricity to grow our economy, and we want clean, breathable air," said Dion George, environment minister for South Africa, per Reuters. "It is completely unacceptable when our children have problems with their lungs, and babies are born with cleft palates."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about it?

Eskom has a lot of controlling power in South Africa. It has caused widespread blackouts in the past and is seen as unreliable by the public. 

In response, Cape Town started a program last year to buy excess power generated by solar panels from homes and businesses. The program was the first of its kind in Africa and incentivized people to switch to solar and sign up. 

There is still a long way to go to fix this power crisis in South Africa. Climate activists and some officials are focusing on investing in clean energy infrastructure and connecting transmission lines to other countries in the southern part of the continent.

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x