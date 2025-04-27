Government faces backlash after approving controversial exemptions for aging facilities: 'It is completely unacceptable'

"We want enough electricity to grow our economy, and we want clean, breathable air."

The South African government has granted Eskom coal plants some exemptions from air quality laws and harmful emissions regulations for at least the next five years, in a blow to sustainability progress in Africa.

What happened?

Eskom applied for permission to flout minimum emission standards set in air quality regulations. The exemptions that were granted are limited and don't constitute a "blanket reprieve," according to a report from Reuters.

The government is allowing Eskom to ignore the minimums until at least 2030 but also requiring it to "step up monitoring, appoint environmental health specialists and provide mobile health clinics," per Reuters.

Why is this concerning?

In South Africa, Eskom's coal power plants supply most of the country's electricity. It's one of Africa's worst polluters, and climate activists have pushed for tighter regulations and enforcements on its emissions.

Eskom has not made significant efforts to curb its toxic pollution or retrofit its old power plants with new efficient technology. Recent data also revealed that people living near coal plants in South Africa have a 6% higher mortality rate compared with the rest of the country.

"We want enough electricity to grow our economy, and we want clean, breathable air," said Dion George, environment minister for South Africa, per Reuters. "It is completely unacceptable when our children have problems with their lungs, and babies are born with cleft palates."

What's being done about it?

Eskom has a lot of controlling power in South Africa. It has caused widespread blackouts in the past and is seen as unreliable by the public.

In response, Cape Town started a program last year to buy excess power generated by solar panels from homes and businesses. The program was the first of its kind in Africa and incentivized people to switch to solar and sign up.

There is still a long way to go to fix this power crisis in South Africa. Climate activists and some officials are focusing on investing in clean energy infrastructure and connecting transmission lines to other countries in the southern part of the continent.

