Shopper infuriated after noticing major deception in everyday product: 'They hope you don't look at it closely'

"That is not by accident."

A shopper sparked a heated debate on Reddit about deceptive and wasteful marketing techniques.

"I've gotten completely tricked by this exact lie," one user vented.

What's happening?

The shopper shared a short clip spotlighting "deceiving" Equate razor refills (click here to view if the embed does not appear).

The refill packaging said it contained two five-blade razor cartridges. However, upon a quick glance, the width of the packaging suggested there were more cartridges inside. The poster turned the package so viewers could see the frustratingly empty cartridge slots.

One Redditor wasn't sure why the shopper was upset: "Five blades, two cartridges. Says so right on the package."

Others pushed back, though.





"Packaging is in fact, deceiving and they hope you don't look at it closely," one said.

"Not only that, but notice how the '5' naturally draws your attention much more than the '2'. That is not by accident," another added.

Why is this important?

One commenter suggested that Equate may get a bulk discount from the carton manufacturer for ordering one size for its blade packs. However, larger and heavier packaging sizes generally mean higher production and shipping rates. Businesses ultimately pass those costs, and the hassle of waste disposal, on to consumers.

And while a single product in excessive packaging doesn't seem like a big deal, this isn't an isolated incident. The world has ramped up plastic production at a staggering rate, resulting in overcrowded landfills and long-lasting environmental contamination.

We produce nearly 500 million tons of plastic every year — up from 2.2 million tons in 1950, according to Our World in Data.

Is Equate doing anything about this?

Equate is a private label brand at Walmart. The retail giant said it is working "to accelerate a transition to 100% reusable, recyclable, or industrially compostable packaging." It hopes to achieve this ambition for private-brand packaging by 2025.

Per Walmart's latest numbers online and in its Environmental, Social, and Governance report, it's 67% of the way toward this goal. Walmart has also designed 82% of private-brand packaging for recycling.

As for the Equate razors, Walmart markets them as a product that "reflects environmental consciousness, with minimal excess packaging and materials chosen for their recyclability where possible."

However, even though this Redditor's post is from one year ago — meaning Walmart may have made additional progress — it raises questions about these claims.

What's being done about this more broadly?

A recyclable product is better than one immediately destined for a landfill. But recycling isn't as effective at eliminating waste and pollution as many believe.

While cleaner recycling processes are in the works, traditional methods can rely heavily on toxic chemicals. One recent study found that no more than 6% of plastics made in the U.S. are recycled every year.

Choosing plastic alternatives for everyday products can help reduce demand for more plastic, keeping more of it from entering circulation.

As one Reddit user wrote, "Why anyone buys anything other than a safety razor is beyond me, it's significantly better shaving and unimaginably cheaper."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.