Hardware company opens game-changing factory to turn trashed items into valuable material — here are the details

Epson has opened its doors to a new metal recycling plant in Tokyo that will change the production game.

Epson started construction on the plant at Kita-Inter Plant No. 2 in October 2023. It will recycle used materials from Seiko Epson Corporation's operations. Its group company, Epson Atmix Corporation, will then use those materials for its metal powder products.

This is one of Epson's first steps toward creating a circular economy. This is a system where products should be used as long as possible to reduce waste. Atmix started the process in 2020 when it began to reuse silicon wafers from Epson's operations as raw materials.

Epson also encourages its consumers to recycle printer hardware and ink cartridges along with rechargeable batteries and other hardware.

These initiatives are critical because they keep us and the environment safe and healthy.

According to the World Health Organization, e-waste is one of the fastest-growing kinds of waste in the world. In 2022, the world generated 62 million tons of e-waste, and only 22.3% was collected and recycled properly.

The approximately 48 million remaining tons have sat in landfills and leached toxins like lead and mercury into our ecosystems.

Children and pregnant people can face the most harm. When these toxins get into our ecosystems, they can eventually contaminate breast milk. They can cause stillbirths and negatively affect how our respiratory and immune systems function as well.

Following the five Rs (refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle) in every way possible can prevent those health issues.

Epson is focusing on reducing the amount of new, raw materials it consumes as it produces. It also reuses and recycles what it's already producing.

Customers are responsible for returning their used materials. But it's up to Epson to follow through on its sustainable values and set that expectation as a company.

The company currently hopes to be carbon negative and stop using new, non-renewable resources like oil and metals by 2050. You can be a part of this action by recycling your own used Epson materials. If your workplace uses Epson ink cartridges, encouraging your coworkers to recycle can do a lot as well.

