EPA's planned revocation of car regulations could trigger profound shift in American auto industry: 'The stakes could not be higher'

"This would be one of the most damaging actions … in the history of the Environmental Protection Agency."

The Environmental Protection Agency's announced rollback of a key scientific finding could have profound implications for the future of the American auto industry, as vehicle manufacturers would no longer be required to comply with existing limits on heat-trapping pollution, according to NPR.

"This would be one of the most damaging actions, really, in the history of the Environmental Protection Agency, if they just walk away from protecting the American people from some of the most dangerous pollution in our lives," said Vickie Patton, legal counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, per NPR.

What's happening?

On July 29, Lee Zeldin, the recently appointed EPA administrator, made official long-anticipated plans to revoke the so-called "endangerment finding," a key 2009 determination by then-administrator Lisa Jackson.

The endangerment finding declared six heat-trapping gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, a threat to human health, providing the legal basis for the agency to regulate the gases under the Clean Air Act.

The endangerment finding was made possible by the 2007 Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts v. EPA, which found that the Clean Air Act gave the EPA the authority to regulate planet-warming pollution.

By rescinding the endangerment finding, the EPA would remove the legal underpinnings for rules governing everything from automobiles to factories to power plants.

When it comes to autos, the move would nullify standards limiting the amount of heat-trapping pollution that can come out of tailpipes.

"These actions would lead to a predictable result," warned Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, in a statement opposing the EPA's move. "If there are no limits on pollution, you get more of it, making life more expensive and even more dangerous."

"The stakes could not be higher for Americans," he cautioned.

Under a rule finalized in spring 2024, the allowable limits for carbon dioxide pollution generated by light-duty vehicles were to be incrementally reduced by almost 50% from 2027 to 2032, based on fleet-wide averages. For medium-duty vehicles, the figure was 44%.

If the current EPA were to succeed in rescinding the endangerment finding, automakers would no longer be required to meet these standards.

Why do tailpipe rules matter?

In the U.S., transportation accounts for 28% of all heat-trapping pollution, the most of any sector, according to the EPA.

By incrementally reining in the amount of pollution coming out of tailpipes, the EPA sought to address the nation's largest source of planet-warming gases. To rescind these requirements would be to take away one of the federal government's most potent tools for combating rising global temperatures.

According to critics, it also would mean the agency failing in its duty to the American people.

"It is the EPA's responsibility to carry out the law and ensure that the American people are protected from harmful tailpipe pollution," said Patton, counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, per NPR.

For decades, experts have warned that releasing heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere would cause average global temperatures to increase. As the world warms, scientists have projected that extreme weather events would grow more severe.

The world is now beginning to experience these impacts in the form of wildfires, floods, and heat waves. These trends will continue unless humans quickly and drastically reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere.

What's being done about tailpipe rules?

While the EPA has now officially announced its proposed rule, it has a long way to go before it becomes law, and it is likely to face plenty of legal challenges along the way.

In order to take effect, the EPA's plan to rescind the endangerment finding must first go through a lengthy administrative law process, which includes a public comment period that extends through September 15.

By law, government agencies must consider public comments when deciding whether or not to implement a proposed rule. Information on how to submit a public comment can be found here.

In addition to making an official public comment, you also can use your voice by contacting your elected officials.

Regardless of the policies coming out of Washington, there are actions that individuals can take every day to reduce the amount of planet-heating pollution coming from transportation.

Using cleaner modes of transportation like walking, riding a bike, taking public transit, or driving an EV all improve local air quality while combating rising temperatures, no government intervention required.