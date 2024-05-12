Coalition of auto manufacturers make industry-shaking move with support of new EPA rules: 'Opposes delays in implementation of the rule'

Historically, it has been rare to see these types of companies supporting environmental regulations.

Four automobile manufacturers have broken away from the industry to support stricter pollution regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency.

As detailed by Electrek, the EPA is finalizing new rules to limit pollution from heavy-duty vehicles, starting with 2027 vehicles. While most of the auto industry is lobbying against the rules, Ford, Cummins, BorgWarner, and Eaton are standing up to support them and committing to do their part to reduce planet-warming pollution.

Each of these four companies has already demonstrated commitments to transportation decarbonization through efforts like electric trucks and hydrogen delivery.

Collectively known as the Heavy Duty Leadership Group, they released a statement of six principals. One of their most significant oppositions is to hard-wired off-ramps, which would require additional infrastructure to be built as checkpoints and invalidate the EPA rules if specific timelines are not met.

"The group opposes those off-ramps and opposes delays in implementation of the rule," Jameson Dow wrote in an Electrek article about this topic.

HDLG is up against the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, which has an extensive member list and significant lobbying power. However, HDLG is getting its message out to auto companies and the public to rally for additional support and help reduce truck pollution.

Historically, it has been rare to see these types of companies supporting environmental regulations. So, it's an encouraging movement toward zero pollution and regulatory certainty.

Now is the time for other vehicle makers that publicly boast about sustainability to follow suit and commit to reducing smog, soot, and other air pollution from commercial trucks and buses.

Meanwhile, you can help promote pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles by supporting brands and companies with eco-friendly initiatives.

One commenter on the Electrek article suggested: "Electric makes sense for in-town short haul. But long-distance, hybrid makes more sense. So we end up with a mix. Fully electric for in town. And hybrid for long haul. That would make a significant dent in the emissions."

However, the latest electric semitrucks hitting the road are able to drive 500 miles on a single charge. It's just one more example of how change is coming to the world of heavy-duty trucking, whether auto companies like it or not.

Another commenter wrote: "Bad enough diesel is the least refined but the most expensive fuel; truckers will never learn 'til it's too late."

