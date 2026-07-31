Texas utility adds $500,000 to help older, disabled customers keep cool as summer bills climb

"Summer can be especially tough for customers already trying to stretch every dollar."

High summer temperatures can leave households in difficult positions, especially when staying safe means running an air conditioner longer and watching electricity bills rise.

For older adults and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, that added expense can quickly become a serious burden. Entergy Texas says it is stepping in with additional support this summer.

What's happening?

As the utility announced, the company is adding $500,000 in summer bill assistance through The Power to Care program for qualifying customers.

The goal is to help people keep their homes cool in the hottest months without their falling behind on other basic expenses.

Year-round assistance from the program is supported by donations from employees, customers, and shareholders and delivered by local nonprofit partners that give direct financial help. This additional summer funding was generated by the 2025 The Power to Care Golf Charity Classic.

Beginning Monday, recipients and other eligible customers can apply for the aid through participating nonprofit partners across Entergy Texas' service area. Those who qualify include customers 60 and older and people with disabilities who are facing hardship or risk having their electricity disconnected for nonpayment.

The utility provides electricity to about 538,000 customers in 27 counties.

Why does it matter?

Hot weather typically pushes electricity consumption upward because people depend more heavily on air conditioning, raising bills just when reliable cooling matters most.

For seniors and residents who are disabled, losing access to air conditioning is not merely uncomfortable — it can become a major health and safety concern.

Such support can help households avoid trade-offs between cooling their homes and paying for other essentials such as groceries, medications, or rent. It can also lower the risk of service interruptions during extreme heat, when a shutoff can be especially dangerous.

"Summer can be especially tough for customers already trying to stretch every dollar," Shirlene Cook, president of The Power to Care board of directors, said.

What's being done?

Community nonprofits throughout Entergy Texas' service area, including Interfaith of The Woodlands, will handle distribution of the assistance. Many of those groups already work with residents who need emergency support.

The help is available to people already in the program as well as newly eligible applicants, with local organizations administering the aid based on their understanding of community needs.

Customers can apply through participating nonprofit partners, which can also explain documentation requirements and whether assistance is available.

"We couldn't be more thrilled. This funding means we can help even more seniors who really depend on this support," said Jennifer Huffine, vice president of community impact at Interfaith of The Woodlands. "We're always looking for additional resources. A contribution of this size will go a long way in helping us show up for our neighbors in need."

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