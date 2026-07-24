Across the US, paychecks vanish in a 'blink' as prices climb for a fifth straight year

"It's different when you have a fixed income and Social Security doesn't even cover your housing costs."

Rising prices are influencing everyday choices and long-term plans alike, pushing some Americans to postpone buying a home, withdraw from retirement accounts, or make staple foods like bread themselves to trim grocery bills.

In interviews highlighted by The Arizona Republic, consumers around the U.S. described how a fifth straight year of price increases is straining their finances.

What's happening?

The annual inflation rate hit 3.5% in June, above every monthly reading in 2025. Since 2021, overall consumer prices have climbed by more than 25%, so something priced at $100 then would now generally cost at least $125.

What began during the latter part of the height of the coronavirus pandemic has continued into President Donald Trump's second term, with trade levies and the prolonged conflict with Iran as ongoing factors behind higher costs.

The impact shows up in ordinary emergencies. After facing a $2,000 repair bill for his pickup, former postal worker Mike DeDivitis from Rainbow Lake, New York, said he turned to retirement savings to cover it.

Kerigan Rosado, who works in office administration at Central Michigan University and lives in Saginaw, Michigan, said rising grocery and utility costs have made basic shopping trips harder to absorb.

"If I go to the grocery store and I don't spend much, usually I'm walking out spending $100," Rosado said, per The Arizona Republic.

Why does it matter?

The problem is especially hard on households because so many expenses are rising at once. Gas, electricity, groceries, housing, childcare, insurance, and medical costs are all consuming more of family budgets, while many Americans say their pay has not kept pace.

Esther Malkin of Monterey, California, who previously worked in regional sales for a global food company, said her Social Security income does not cover even her rent and utilities, leaving her to rely on savings, a 401(k), and a small pension.

"It's different when you have a fixed income and Social Security doesn't even cover your housing costs," she said, per The Arizona Republic.

In Culver City, California, YouTube news editor Mary Mehrkens said the math is daunting on multiple fronts: condos in her neighborhood cost about $900,000 before monthly fees, and childcare for her 3-year-old costs $1,600 a month.

Rosado said her utility provider continues to raise "prices, our rates, our distribution fees" even though "our reliability hasn't gotten better."

What can I do?

At the household level, there is no easy fix, and even careful adjustments can only go so far.

To cope, DeDivitis said he and his wife are eating out less, driving less when they can, and seeking cheaper groceries, including sale items and off-brand products.

Rosado said she is "buying more stuff in bulk," cooking at home, and making bread herself to save money.

Some families are also shelving bigger plans. Although Mehrkens and her husband have money saved for a down payment, she said they are still renting because buying a home would wipe out their savings.

Malkin said inflation has led her to stop taking vacations and going out to dinner, while Peg Kilroy of Mesa, Arizona, said she is especially worried about younger relatives facing higher health insurance costs after enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired.

"It feels like I blink and my entire paycheck is gone," Rosado said.

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