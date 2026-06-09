Enphase charges to a new 52-week high as Goldman's AI data center call ignites rally

BloombergNEF's 2026 New Energy Outlook stated that there will likely be strong solar and battery demand over the next decade.

Enphase Energy's stock hit a 52-week high on May 26 after Goldman Sachs saw its potential for providing electrification for AI data centers, according to Parameter.

Enphase's shares reportedly rose as high as $66.61 two weeks ago. That's nearly double where the stock started the year.

The shares seemed to gain momentum after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company, as Parameter noted.

Enphase itself is becoming more than just a residential solar company, and investors are zeroing in on its solid-state transformer platform. That kind of converter could allow Enphase to AI infrastructure's power needs as it expands.

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Parameter also stated that Enphase has been rolling out product updates, including PowerMatch technology for IQ Battery systems and preorders for its IQ9S-3P commercial microinverter.

The clean energy economy is creating new growth avenues for companies that can generate, store, and manage electricity more efficiently.

AI data centers require enormous amounts of power, steering investors toward businesses tied to solar, battery storage, and grid modernization.

If that demand keeps growing, companies like Enphase could benefit from home energy upgrades and overarching changes to infrastructure. That could mean more installation work and greater resilience for communities that need reliable electricity.

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Solar panels and batteries can help cut household energy bills, provide backup power during outages, and reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets.

These technologies are both climate solutions and practical money-saving tools. As the world sees more extreme weather events, the energy stability solar panel and batteries provide could be even more enticing to many people.

According to Parameter, BloombergNEF's 2026 New Energy Outlook estimated that there will likely be strong solar and battery demand over the next decade.

Still, not everyone is convinced that Enphase's success will continue. InvestingPro reportedly said the stock may be trading above fair value. GLJ Research warned that sharp gains across solar stocks may not last long.

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