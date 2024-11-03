The promise of artificial intelligence is that it will solve all our problems, but there are kinks to be worked out — to say the least.

One Redditor found that out the funny way when asking for advice about keeping an invasive species from crossing into their yard from a neighbor's.

They wanted Google to provide help in how to control English ivy, but the search engine's AI function returned bizarre results. One was to use a "no trespass" sign, and another was to install a camera system. Depending on your query and patience, such sidetracks can range from hilarious to infuriating. This poster sarcastically called it a "very helpful response."

"It's gotten to where I can't even use Google anymore. It's become useless," one commenter wrote. "Garbage AI output that is totally unreliable, and then pages of ads."

Good thing for this user that Ecosia exists. The alternative search engine is on the verge of turning 15 years old, and it has planted more than 218 million trees in that time with its pledge to use net profits for that purpose.

As for English ivy, removing it can be difficult. However, a dedicated effort to peel it back, clip it, and dig up its roots will produce results, as many gardeners — or some search engines — can tell you. It's important to get rid of it since it can quickly take over open areas, vegetation, and even forests.

The vines can even contribute to the death of trees and other plants, covering up their hosts' leaves and disrupting photosynthesis. If you're tempted to grow the aesthetically pleasing invader in your yard, turn to native plants instead to ensure a balanced ecosystem. That can also help you save money and time on water and maintenance.

The commenters on the post were more concerned with critiquing the AI than any of the above points, though, sparking comedy gold.

"Make sure the sign is in several different languages in case the ivy is not English," one stated.

Another wrote: "I left hanging the decapitated remains of their brethren as a warning never to return. Cross these bricks at thine peril, English!"

"Call the Ivy's parents and have a talk," one two-person routine started. The replier channeled the parents on the other end of the line, saying, "We think it would be best for all concerned if little Ivy didn't come around our place anymore."

Someone else who noted the AI thought the ivy was a person earned an epic response: "Wait til you ask it about that ol Creepin' Charlie."

