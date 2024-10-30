The 'Expedia of solar panels' is helping businesses save over 50% on panels: 'Now's the time'

"We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Many people would endorse switching from dirty, polluting energy sources like gas and oil to clean, renewable sources like wind and solar — but it can also be confusing. Luckily, if you are a commercial or industrial business, there is a resource that can help make that switch as simple as possible.

What is EnergySage?

EnergySage, a Boston-based company founded in 2009, is "the Expedia of solar panels," helping both homeowners and businesses find solar panel installers in their areas.

"Every day, millions of Americans shop for clean energy products and energy-saving solutions, and thousands of companies look for well-qualified customers to connect with. But the process is often complex, expensive, and intimidating," the company's website says. "That's why we built EnergySage — the simplest, most trusted way to make confident energy decisions and to gain control over the buying process."

Currently, EnergySage is hoping that businesses will take advantage of the federal investment tax credit (ITC) for solar panels.



💡Save 50% on solar for your business

Own a business with high energy bills? New tax incentives will pay for up to half the cost of a solar system — and EnergySage can help you get it installed for the lowest possible price. Use EnergySage's free tool to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save — up to $50k in many cases, before you factor in bill savings. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

"If you want to take advantage of this incentive, now's the time: the ITC won't stick around forever, but you have some time," the company wrote. "While it's currently at 30%, it's scheduled to decline to 26% in 2033 and then drop to 22% for businesses beginning in 2034."

According to EnergySage, between the ITC and depreciation benefits like MACRS — or Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System — companies can save more than 50% on new solar panel systems.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is clean energy important?

Dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal have been powering the majority of our society for a while, but they have massive drawbacks. When burned, these energy sources release heat-trapping air pollution that is causing the overheating of our planet. This planetary warming is leading to more extreme weather events (causing insurance rates to skyrocket), contributing to the spread of disease, creating disruptive ocean chemistry changes, and more.

Solar panels, on the other hand, harvest the clean, renewable energy of the sun without creating air pollution in the process — and they can even save you money in the long run.

By taking advantage of government incentives for clean energy, businesses can reduce their energy bills and see big savings in the long run.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

How EnergySage helps with clean energy

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," Charlie Hadlow, EnergySage's president and COO told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Since EnergySage is focused on getting you the best deal, its online marketplace is a great free resource to find all the answers you need about switching your business' or home's energy supply to solar panels — and maximizing the tax incentives available to boot.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.