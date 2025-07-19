Tech expert issues startling prediction after EPA announces plan to cut Energy Star program: 'Become a really savvy shopper'

The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly planning on shuttering the Energy Star program, according to the Associated Press, which will make it harder for consumers to choose the right home appliances.

What's happening?

Amid continued legislative attacks on clean energy initiatives, the EPA has been the target of significant budget cuts. While the full effects of the agency's reorganization are unclear, the Energy Star program, a voluntary label system that designates appliances as energy-efficient and qualifies them for certain tax incentives, is at risk.

As a result, consumers may need to do their own research to ensure they are getting the most energy-efficient appliances.

"You [would] have to become a really savvy shopper," Elizabeth Hewitt, an associate professor of technology and society at Stony Brook University, warned the AP.

This may involve compiling a list of appliances, gathering specifications for each product, comparing them, and understanding what makes the products energy efficient.

Why is the Energy Star program important?

The Energy Star program makes it easy for homeowners to find energy-efficient appliances that are good for their homes, wallets, and the planet. Without that designation, it makes it more difficult to make the right decision for you.

The Energy Star program sets the standard for efficiency in home appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, ovens, and more. It's an easy way to tell if a product works well while using less energy. The Energy Star label also provides the basis for which appliances qualify for state and local utility rebate programs and federal tax incentives.

Energy-saving appliances offer numerous practical, financial, and environmental benefits. For example, induction burners are not only efficient, but they are also a healthier and faster alternative to gas stoves, which rely on dirty energy and spew fumes into your kitchen. They can also put money back in your pockets because many qualify for an upfront $840 discount through the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, it's important to take advantage of these incentives now as the IRA's tax credits are set to be gutted by the latest spending bill. Renters can also take advantage of the benefits of induction cooking by getting an inexpensive portable stovetop.

What's being done about the Energy Star program?

The future of the program — along with that of other EPA departments — is uncertain. However, consumers can learn how to pick the right, energy-efficient appliances in case Energy Star shutters. Some appliance retailers and consumer energy groups are also developing standards for gauging energy efficiency if the program is discontinued, according to the AP.

Consumers can also make more efficient choices when using their existing appliances, such as washing laundry on cold or opting for less water-intensive dishwashing cycles.

Consumers can also make more efficient choices when using their existing appliances, such as washing laundry on cold or opting for less water-intensive dishwashing cycles.