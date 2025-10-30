Officials offer homeowners up to $16,000 in cash rebates for crucial upgrades: 'Vital program'

North Carolina is the first state in the country to open rebate applications for two federal programs at the same time. These specific programs can save renters and homeowners five figures on major upgrades.

The Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates programs were part of the Inflation Reduction Act. They are now part of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Energy Saver North Carolina program. In January, the department made over $208 million available to residents via Energy Saver NC, The Mountaineer reported.

Through HOMES, homeowners can land up to $16,000 to weatherize their homes, install energy-efficient HVAC systems, and more. HEAR offers up to $14,000 for heat pump water heaters, electric and induction stoves, and more.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act snuffed out electric vehicle tax credits Oct. 1 and will eliminate incentives to install solar panels Jan. 1, 2026. The above home improvement projects and other updates, however, will remain eligible for rebates into 2031 or as long as funds are available.

According to Buildings Hub, 10 other states and Washington, D.C. currently offer HEAR. The District, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin also offer the Home Efficiency Rebates program, which is a renamed version of HOMES.

To qualify for the full amounts, The Mountaineer stated that households cannot earn over 80% of the area's median income.

The goal is to help people save money by lowering their utility bills. Modern and electric appliances are more energy-efficient than other ones, reducing power consumption and making it easier to live comfortably. As a bonus, they don't produce the polluting gases that are causing the rapid heating of the planet.

In the Tarheel State, interested parties — renters with their landlords' permission — must first get an energy assessment, with the auditor providing "a list of qualified energy efficiency improvements," per The Mountaineer. Contractors must be vetted by the Energy Saver NC program, which ensures they are registered, licensed, and trained.

The rebates are applied to the cost of the upgrades, and then renters and homeowners can approve the projects. Contractors submit the work order to Energy Saver NC for another green light before getting to work.

"Energy Saver NC will help Haywood County families who need it most save money on utility bills, make their homes healthier and more comfortable, reduce emissions, and improve our air quality," DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said. "This vital program will help improve the lives of North Carolinians on a daily basis, from efficient new electric appliances to installation of new heating and cooling systems."

Applications can be submitted online or by email, phone, or mail. For more information, visit EnergySaverNC.org or call 866-998-8555.

