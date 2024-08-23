This company can save you thousands on new solar panels: 'We make pricing transparent'

EnergySage is illuminating a path for consumers to save thousands on new solar panels, making it easier than ever for Americans to begin powering their homes with clean energy.

Solar panels aren't just a surefire way to save significant money on electric bills — as much as $1,500 annually by some estimates. They also help reduce the country's reliance on dirty fuels, which release health-harming pollution when burned.

According to the latest State of Global Air report, air pollution was responsible for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, with lung cancer, heart disease, and diabetes among the conditions attributed to poor air quality.

Considering that rising global temperatures are also linked to more frequent, devastating extreme weather events that have caused insurance rates to skyrocket, many consumers view purchasing solar panels as an investment in their future and a win on multiple levels.

However, despite the benefits of solar home systems, the upfront cost can be a deterrent. That's where EnergySage can assist. Referred to as the "Expedia of solar panels," the no-pressure online marketplace saves consumers 20-30% on solar projects on average, allowing users to compare quotes from trusted advisers without a financial commitment.

"We make pricing transparent," president and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in a recent interview. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

Hadlow also encouraged people to scan the company's reviews to see for themselves, with plenty of testimonials available regarding the perks of EnergySage's tools — which, perhaps to the relief of people who had had harassing sales experiences in the past, don't require a phone number to begin calculating each household's best options.

"We have over 1,000 reviews from homeowners who have benefited from our platform," Hadlow said in the interview. "It always puts me in a good mood to read them."

Hadlow added that EnergySage's projects have prevented an estimated 440,000 tons of carbon pollution from entering the atmosphere every year. That number could grow as more Americans begin to take advantage of tax incentives and rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act, contributing to a healthier and cooler future while reaping benefits in return.

"What a great service!" one commenter wrote among the reviews on Facebook. "You get quotes quickly (and without dealing with pushy salespeople). Got a great price and all of my questions answered."

