Solar company sees 'massive spike' in interest as government incentives set to disappear: 'Homeowners are rushing to take advantage … before it goes away'

"The urgency … is driving real changes in market behavior."

A U.S. Department of Energy-funded clean energy marketplace is experiencing record-breaking interest from homeowners about installing solar systems.

As Solar Power World reported, EnergySage noted a 205% year-over-year increase in homeowners actively working with solar installers. It also observed an all-time high in solar customer inquiries in the last month.

With HR1 passed July 4 and federal clean energy tax credits set to expire by the end of the year, it's crunch time for U.S. households. There's a heightened sense of urgency to set up solar panel systems to take advantage of massive savings opportunities.

EnergySage has been noticing an increasing number of homeowners trying to cash in on federal tax credit incentives before they're gone for the foreseeable future.

When residential solar customers use EnergySage's free service to compare quotes from trusted local installers, they can often save up to $10,000 on the upfront costs of installation. EnergySage also provides a state-by-state map to help you learn about solar incentives where you live.

"It's clear that homeowners are rushing to take advantage of this tax credit before it goes away," said EnergySage's Josh Levine. "The urgency to purchase and install residential solar systems before the end of the year is driving real changes in market behavior, putting pressure on installers and utilities as demand surges and timelines tighten."

Some solar installers have already stopped taking new customers for 2025, while many more expect to reach their capacity by Oct. 1. Fortunately, EnergySage is helping homeowners and contractors navigate solar installations quickly and efficiently.

Industry leaders predict a dramatic decline in solar interest and installations as of Jan. 1, once the existing tax credits expire.

However, going solar is a long-term investment, not a short-term fix. EnergySage anticipates the market to recover from this temporary disruption and resume steady growth by the second half of 2026.

Whether you're able to get your solar installation completed by the end of the year or wait until later, embracing solar energy is among the best decisions you can ever make for your budget and the planet. When you install solar panels on your home, you save money on energy costs and reduce planet-overheating pollution in your community.

There's currently a lot of buzz around urgent solar installations, with homeowners and industry experts posting frequently about the topic on social media.

"We've experienced this rush firsthand at Exact Solar, especially since many homeowners in our region saw record power cost increases in June," wrote Aaron Nichols, a Newtown, Pennsylvania-based solar installer.

"I didn't plan on installing solar this year due to the other home renovations, but because the solar tax credit is being eliminated thanks to the new administration, ⁣I may have to act on this earlier than I wanted to," Farmer Nick wrote on Facebook.

