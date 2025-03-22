Leaked documents reveal industry's manipulative strategy to influence lawmakers: 'A clear front'

Leaked documents reviewed by the Washington Post revealed that the oil and gas industry has helped fund and depended on advocacy groups to influence lawmakers that its products lower the energy burden for communities of color.

What's happening?

The Post reported that the Energy Poverty Awareness Center (EnPAC), an advocacy group founded by ex-NFL player Gary Baxter, opposed a climate bill in 2024 that would've banned natural gas water heaters and furnaces in new buildings across Maryland. The group argued that the legislation would lead to higher electric bills for Black households.

But Baxter's organization has indirect ties to the gas industry, as the Houston-based nonprofit Consumer Energy Alliance — which is partially funded by the dirty fuel industry — helped establish EnPAC and organize media outreach and meetings with state lawmakers.

Chesapeake Utilities, which operates in Delaware and Maryland and is a CEA member, submitted a statement opposing the natural gas ban, citing concerns that it would increase costs for customers.

"In essence, Chesapeake received indirect lobbying services from CEA — in this case via Gary Baxter's EnPAC — in exchange for its membership in CEA," said Itai Vardi, a research and communications manager at the Energy and Policy Institute, per the Post. "This is what makes CEA so misleading and a clear front for the fossil fuel industry: It does lobbying that serves its members without having to register as a lobbyist."

The documents found that CEA also has an alliance with the National Hispanic Energy Council, which says natural gas expands access to affordable energy for Hispanic families.

"The documents reveal how oil, gas, and utility companies — through their membership in Consumer Energy Alliance — cynically claim to represent the interests of structurally disadvantaged communities," Vardi added.

Why is this important?

Though the climate legislation did not pass, it would have only impacted new buildings and homes in Maryland and required builders to install energy-efficient appliances, such as electric heat pumps, rather than gas furnaces.

It would also not outlaw gas stoves in existing homes, which many people in the state still use for cooking, despite research showing they contribute to poor indoor air quality and outdoor pollution.

That means energy bills for communities of color would not increase. However, studies do show that African American and Latino families bear a greater energy burden and are less likely to adopt climate-friendly technologies.

But with the Inflation Reduction Act offering massive tax incentives and rebates for low- and moderate-income families to switch to heat pumps and other energy-efficient appliances, it's much easier for them to access the resources needed to update their homes — which would lower their electric bills and reduce their exposure to deadly air pollution.

The claims made by dirty fuel-backed advocacy groups could prevent families from upgrading to eco-friendly technologies and spread misinformation about the costs of going green.

In the bigger picture, it's essential for new buildings to be constructed without oil- and gas-powered appliances, as the operations of buildings account for 30% of global energy use and 26% of energy-related pollution, per the International Energy Agency.

What's being done about it?

While the Better Buildings Act did not pass in Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order in 2024 to phase out the installation of gas-fired furnaces in new homes by 2035, per WUSA 9.

Other cities and states have also made progress in going green, as Chicago officials announced plans to ban gas-powered heating systems and appliances in new construction. In 2023, New York became the first state to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings.

We can help by educating ourselves about greenwashing and supporting organizations actively working to make the planet cleaner and safer for everyone.

