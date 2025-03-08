Xbox and PlayStation are making major changes to how their consoles run — despite significant backlash

The video game industry is leveling up its approach to energy efficiency, and the impact could be game-changing. Xbox and PlayStation have rolled out updates designed to cut down on unnecessary power use, according to The Washington Post, helping to prevent pollution and lower gamers' utility bills.

With over 3 billion gamers worldwide, video game consoles, PCs, and mobile devices consume more electricity than some midsize countries. In the U.S. alone, gaming devices generate as much greenhouse pollution as 5 million cars. To address this, major developers and console makers are taking steps to make gaming more energy-efficient — without sacrificing performance.

Both Xbox and PlayStation have updated their consoles to draw less power when idle. Xbox has gone a step further by scheduling software updates when more renewable energy is available on the grid. Similarly, Nintendo reported in 2022 that it had cut the Switch's power consumption from 12 watts to 7 watts, saying the company wanted to "contribute to the worldwide welfare of people, societies, and the environment."

These small changes add up — the Post reported that Xbox and PlayStation each estimate their improvements could prevent as much pollution as taking tens of thousands of cars off the road every year.

Games themselves are also getting more efficient. The Post reported that titles such as Halo Infinite, Fortnite, and The Elder Scrolls Online have adjusted graphics settings to reduce power use when players are in menus or waiting in lobbies. Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, cut energy consumption by 200 megawatt-hours per day just by reducing graphics quality in online waiting areas — that's enough to power thousands of homes.

While some critics have framed these updates as unnecessary, however, others have gone as far as calling them an attempt to make gaming "woke."

When Xbox introduced an optional power-saving mode earlier this year, some conservative commentators and politicians criticized the move, claiming it was an unnecessary political decision rather than a practical energy-saving measure. While it would be right to criticize a move that is just greenwashing, the numbers back this move up that it is saving real energy and instead should be seen as making the country more energy-independent.

Despite the backlash, the industry is increasingly recognizing the benefits of energy-smart gaming. The United Nations' Playing for the Planet Alliance is working with developers to create voluntary standards for tracking and reducing games' carbon footprints.

Some indie developers are going even further, testing ultra-low-energy games powered entirely by renewable energy. Kara Stone, a professor and game designer, recently launched a game that runs on a solar-powered server in her apartment. Her project highlights the potential for sustainable gaming — proving that games can be both fun and climate-conscious.

As gaming technology continues to evolve, prioritizing energy efficiency can help keep costs down for players and protect the planet. And with major industry players already taking action, this could be only the beginning of a more sustainable future for gaming.

