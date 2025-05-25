Regulators move to scrap rules behind popular money-saving appliances: 'Raising costs dramatically for families'

To comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Energy Department is preparing to eliminate rules that conserve water and improve energy efficiency.

The President claims that such rules make household appliances less effective and more expensive. However, this stance conflicts with government data and industry expertise.

What's happening?

As The New York Times reported, the Energy Department is focusing on 47 regulations the Trump administration believes are increasing costs and lowering Americans' quality of life.

These regulations address everything from faucets to microwaves, air conditioners, and, oddly, even people trying out for sports teams organized for another gender.

However, energy-efficiency experts say that eliminating these regulations would actually drive costs up for American consumers. Without them, running household appliances would become more expensive, draining more natural resources and adding more pollution to our environment.

Andrew deLaski, the Appliance Standards Awareness Project's executive director, said in the Times report, "If this attack on consumers succeeds, President Trump would be raising costs dramatically for families as manufacturers dump energy- and water-wasting products into the market."

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency plans to eliminate Energy Star certifications for home appliances and other clean energy programs.

Why are water and energy regulations important?

Regulations like the 47 on the Energy Department's list described as "burdensome" and "costly" are crucial because they ensure that our planet's resources are used sustainably. They are particularly essential right now as our changing weather patterns create new environmental challenges that threaten the lives of all species.

Scientific data proves that renewable energy is among the best ways to lower American families' energy costs. Energy-efficient appliances can help reduce home energy bills by 30% or more.

According to government scientists cited by the Times, efficiency standards saved American households an average of $576 in 2024 while reducing U.S. energy consumption by 6.5% and public water use by 12%.

What's being done to protect efficiency regulations?

Climate activists and supporters of energy efficiency aren't giving up on these important regulations without a fight. According to the Times' sources, laws prohibit the government from becoming more lenient on standards already in place.

Eliminating energy standards will likely be met with legal challenges, as their supporters say doing so is illegal. Even if approved, the process would likely take months or even longer to implement.

In the meantime, you can do your part to conserve resources while saving money within the comfort of your private home. Energy-efficient appliances like washers and dryers can cut utility bills and contribute to less waste and pollution.

You can take your personal actions a step further by contacting your elected officials and encouraging their support for regulations that protect our clean water and energy supplies.

