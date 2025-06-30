Tech company unveils new initiative that could be energy game-changer: 'The time to act is now'

The greater the supply of energy compared to the demand, the lower your power bill.

As our world leans more heavily on the electric grid, both to supply our need for power and technology and to replace polluting dirty energy, one company has come up with a brilliant way to increase efficiency and return power to the grid without spending too much money.

Sustainability Magazine reported on a new white paper from Swiss tech company ABB. It addressed a way to reintroduce 10% energy capacity back into the grid without building any new infrastructure, merely updating older facilities already due for repairs.

Simply put, ABB recommended replacing outdated industrial electric motors with newer, high-efficiency models. Paired with variable-speed drives, this simple equipment substitution would increase the energy capacity of the grid without any need for increased production or new infrastructure. The expense would be minimal, and since industrial motors account for 45% of the world's energy consumption, the impact would be huge.

"Adopting energy-efficient solutions helps companies cut electricity consumption, minimize waste, and extend equipment lifespan, therefore lowering both operational costs and emissions," Erich Labuda, a division president at ABB Motion Services, told Energy Digital Magazine.

"By doing more with less, energy efficiency preserves resources, reduces dependence on fossil fuels, and cuts operational costs — all while maintaining or even improving productivity, delivering benefits for the planet and for the bottom line. Saying this differently, energy efficiency is key to ensuring industries can outrun, leaner and cleaner. It's a must, not a plus. The technology exists, the opportunity is real, and the time to act is now."

As Labuda explained, improving energy efficiency cuts costs for both governments and businesses — savings that can be passed on to consumers and taxpayers. The greater the supply of energy compared to the demand, the lower your power bill.

Not only that, but investments in energy efficiency and clean energy are investments in a stable, healthy, safe climate. Air pollution from dirty energy traps heat in our atmosphere, which leads to a less stable climate and more severe weather events. These take a toll on both money and human life.

"In a time when energy affordability, security, and industrial competitiveness are more important than ever, these are opportunities that we cannot afford to ignore," said Labuda.

