Energizer is making a profound change to its iconic battery products: 'A natural next step'

Sustainable packaging is being adopted across many industries in an effort to reduce plastic waste and protect our planet, and Energizer is the latest company to embrace this trend.

As explained by Packaging Gateway, Energizer Holdings, the U.S.-based battery manufacturer and distributor, has launched its new paper-based, plastic-free packaging that is also recyclable. The company announced that its new packaging will debut at Walmart stores across the U.S. in March before a broader rollout later this year.

Packaging Gateway noted that Energizer's new packaging has been "designed to enhance the consumer experience and retail displays," and it "aims to simplify the shopping, opening, and storage process for customers." It was also noted that Energizer's commitment to investing in research led to the "development of a consumer-friendly and environmentally responsible structure." This effort should have a positive impact on the fight to reduce plastic pollution.

"With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey," Energizer executive vice-president and chief marketing officer Lori Shambro told Packaging Gateway. "We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings."

In addition to Energizer, many companies are introducing innovative packaging solutions. For example, Google has achieved its goal of 100% plastic-free product packaging by using innovative fiber-based materials for its hardware packaging. In another encouraging development, Best Buy has teamed up with Sealed Air to create sustainable packaging solutions made from recycled materials, reducing the need for new plastics while also making it easier for consumers to recycle.

By supporting brands that prioritize sustainable packaging, you can encourage more companies to follow suit and reduce your personal reliance on plastics.

