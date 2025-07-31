Energizer announces game-changing update to iconic battery brand: 'We were due for a modernization'

This March, Energizer Holdings launched 100% recyclable, plastic-free packaging for select household batteries across North America — a major step toward sustainability and innovation.

Reflecting on the change, Hugh Belgarde, senior director of North American battery operations, told Packaging World: "We were due for a modernization of our packaging footprint," highlighting the company's commitment to a fresh approach.

Plastics are made from fossil fuels, which contribute to greenhouse gas pollution that drives climate change and extreme weather. By eliminating about 2.5 million pounds of plastic, Energizer is helping reduce reliance on these fuels, benefiting both the planet and human health by limiting pollution and microplastic exposure.

Instead of retrofitting old machinery, Energizer partnered with packaging specialist Aagard to design and build new lines tailored for plastic-free materials. The collaboration involved its marketing, sales, engineering, and procurement departments as well as Aagard's engineers, tackling challenges such as maintaining shelf appeal without plastic, managing costs, and improving flexibility — common hurdles in scaling sustainable innovations.

Belgarde praised the teamwork: "We're pleased with where we landed, and we know we made the right call by partnering with Aagard up front. It was a uniquely collaborative way of solving an industry challenge."

Energizer's chief marketing officer, Lori Shambro, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability, per Packaging World: "Advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step. Our forward-thinking design enhances the product experience and supports a plastic-free future."

The new paper-based packaging debuted nationwide at Walmart stores and online and will replace traditional blister packs and backing cards in over 90% of Energizer's North American portfolio once retail partners complete the transition.

Versatility defines the new U-shaped packaging lines at Energizer's Asheboro, North Carolina, facility. These advanced systems can quickly switch between battery types, from AA and AAA to 9-volt and larger sizes.

Beyond environmental benefits, the upgraded system boosts efficiency by increasing product density per case and pallet, reducing packaging materials, and easing transport and storage — all of which help streamline the supply chain and may lower costs for consumers. The technology also simplifies packaging changes for operators, helping maintain product availability.

Through thoughtful design and collaboration, Energizer's packaging modernization supports retailers, consumers, and communities as it moves toward a more adaptable, efficient future.

