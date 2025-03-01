First-of-its kind facility secures $3 billion to plug directly into NYC power grid: 'New technologies'

It will be capable of powering 500,000 homes.

One of the most promising sources of future clean energy is offshore wind farms. Many places along U.S. coastlines are ideal for wind turbine technology, including near America's busiest metropolis: New York City.

As Electrek reported, the Norwegian energy company Equinor secured $3 billion in financing for New York's Empire Wind 1 farm. It will be the first offshore wind farm directly connected to the city's grid, capable of powering 500,000 homes.

This new wind farm is significant because it will make the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal the largest dedicated port facility for offshore wind in the United States. Equinor expects the wind farm to come online in 2027 and significantly boost the wind energy sector in New York and the nation.

The news also stands out amid today's landscape of threatened federal funding for clean energy projects. President Donald Trump has expressed his intentions to halt offshore wind leases and stop proposed coastal projects that have yet to secure permits.

However, construction is already in progress at New York's Empire Wind 1. Spanning 80,000 acres, the wind farm is 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island and has already created thousands of jobs.

"Due to strong interest from lenders, the Empire Wind 1 project was able to secure competitive terms," according to an Equinor statement. "The final group of lenders includes some of the most experienced lenders in the sector along with many of Equinor's relationship banks."

Meanwhile, offshore wind turbines are offering hope for cleaner, greener, and more resilient communities in places including California, Virginia, and England.

Wind farms benefit the economy by generating 12,500% more revenue per acre of land leased than high-pollution alternatives.

They also produce highly efficient electricity and don't require burning dirty energy sources such as oil and gas. Less dirty energy helps reduce the rapid overheating of our planet and makes our air easier to breathe.

"The cost of energy goes down after wind and solar are installed," one Electrek reader commented. "Most projects don't cost the taxpayer upfront. The municipality promises to buy the energy for a fixed amount of years."

Another reader wrote: "They're trying out new technologies and building methodologies. Subsidizing that to create new industries and have a source of clean and reliable energy is worthwhile."

