  • Business Business

First-of-its kind facility secures $3 billion to plug directly into NYC power grid: 'New technologies'

It will be capable of powering 500,000 homes.

by Alyssa Ochs
It will be capable of powering 500,000 homes.

Photo Credit: iStock

One of the most promising sources of future clean energy is offshore wind farms. Many places along U.S. coastlines are ideal for wind turbine technology, including near America's busiest metropolis: New York City.

As Electrek reported, the Norwegian energy company Equinor secured $3 billion in financing for New York's Empire Wind 1 farm. It will be the first offshore wind farm directly connected to the city's grid, capable of powering 500,000 homes.

This new wind farm is significant because it will make the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal the largest dedicated port facility for offshore wind in the United States. Equinor expects the wind farm to come online in 2027 and significantly boost the wind energy sector in New York and the nation.

The news also stands out amid today's landscape of threatened federal funding for clean energy projects. President Donald Trump has expressed his intentions to halt offshore wind leases and stop proposed coastal projects that have yet to secure permits.

However, construction is already in progress at New York's Empire Wind 1. Spanning 80,000 acres, the wind farm is 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island and has already created thousands of jobs.

"Due to strong interest from lenders, the Empire Wind 1 project was able to secure competitive terms," according to an Equinor statement. "The final group of lenders includes some of the most experienced lenders in the sector along with many of Equinor's relationship banks."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Meanwhile, offshore wind turbines are offering hope for cleaner, greener, and more resilient communities in places including California, Virginia, and England.

Wind farms benefit the economy by generating 12,500% more revenue per acre of land leased than high-pollution alternatives.

They also produce highly efficient electricity and don't require burning dirty energy sources such as oil and gas. Less dirty energy helps reduce the rapid overheating of our planet and makes our air easier to breathe.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The cost of energy goes down after wind and solar are installed," one Electrek reader commented. "Most projects don't cost the taxpayer upfront. The municipality promises to buy the energy for a fixed amount of years."

Another reader wrote: "They're trying out new technologies and building methodologies. Subsidizing that to create new industries and have a source of clean and reliable energy is worthwhile."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x