Elon Musk's xAI granted power plant permit despite backlash from nearby residents: 'Families … will be forced to live with this'

"We are outraged that … MDEQ chose to bulldoze through a decision that silenced the very residents most harmed by it."

Despite strong opposition from the local community over pollution and noise concerns, officials have granted Elon Musk's xAI permission to build a massive methane gas power plant to supply electricity to several of the company's data centers.

The plant, which will include 41 gas-burning turbines, will be built in Southaven, Mississippi, according to CNBC.

What's happening?

As communities and consumers have grappled with the staggering electricity demands of the energy-hungry data centers that power artificial intelligence models, tech companies have increasingly begun constructing their own private power plants.

Despite fierce local opposition, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality decided to grant xAI a permit for its gas-burning power plant, CNBC reported. The plant will provide electricity for data centers located across the state line in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We are outraged that … MDEQ chose to bulldoze through a decision that silenced the very residents most harmed by it," said Abre' Connor, director of environmental and climate justice at NAACP, per CNBC.

Why is this decision important?

The situation has cast a spotlight on the growing costs that AI has placed on communities and the environment.

Due in large part to the growing number of data centers, the demand for electricity has increased significantly in recent years, causing a price spike for everyday consumers.

According to a Bloomberg analysis, customers in areas with high data center activity have seen their monthly electricity bills skyrocket by as much as 267% in the last five years. This jump has been particularly harmful for low-income families and individuals on fixed incomes, such as seniors.

While constructing dedicated power plants for data centers might seem like the answer to rising electricity bills, that solution comes with other costs.

"Mississippi state regulators appear to be more interested in fast-tracking xAI's personal power plant than conducting a thorough review of its impacts and having meaningful engagement with the families that will be forced to live with this dirty facility — and its pollution — in their communities," said Patrick Anderson, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, per CNBC.

What's being done about the situation?

Advocacy groups such as NAACP and SELC have been attempting to push back on private power plants by raising public awareness and seeking assistance from public officials.

However, as the MDEQ's approval of the xAI gas-powered plant showed, such efforts face an uphill battle against the deep pockets and political influence of increasingly powerful tech giants.

