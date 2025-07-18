  • Business Business

Elon Musk faces backlash after details of recent trips come to light: 'No special treatment for him'

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: iStock

Elon Musk is no stranger to criticism, and a recent post on the r/ElonJetTracker subreddit is a fresh reminder of why. 

The post highlights a snapshot of Musk's private jet taking off for a short 39-minute flight that ended in Santa Barbara, California. In that brief trip, the plane consumed an estimated 2,240 pounds of jet fuel and released roughly four tons of carbon into the atmosphere. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Extravagant private flights by billionaires aren't exactly breaking news, but this instance stands out. After all, Musk is the face of Tesla, a brand built on clean energy and sustainability. The optics of such wastefulness from someone championing the electric vehicle revolution are, at the very least, ironic. 

A quick reminder on how carbon pollution impacts our environment: Carbon pollution is one of the leading drivers of the changing climate. 

When released into the atmosphere in large amounts, carbon traps heat, contributing to the warming of the planet. This leads to more extreme weather events, rising sea levels, disrupted ecosystems, and long-term damage to biodiversity. 

While one 39-minute flight may seem small in isolation, it's part of a much larger pattern of unsustainable luxury that adds up, especially when it comes from those in positions of influence and power. 

It's easy to feel that our individual efforts to protect the planet are overshadowed by the outsized impact of billionaire lifestyles. But it's crucial not to lose hope. Real change comes from collective action, and every step we take, no matter how small, helps build a more sustainable future

Commenters on the post expressed a wide range of opinions. Some praised Musk as a "genius and pioneer," while others criticized his apparent disregard for environmental responsibility.

One user argued that his status shouldn't grant him any special treatment, stating, "No special treatment for him."

