'Cringey' texts from Elon Musk, Sam Altman revealed in court documents

Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in 2015, but Musk left the company in 2018 on bad terms.

A legal battle between Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed a string of communications extremely unflattering to some of the world's top tech billionaires.

Court records released last year provided insight into the private sphere of prominent tech figures, including communications between competing CEOs. Recently, The Washington Post (Jeff Bezos owns the Post, which has a content partnership with OpenAI) disclosed messages exchanged among Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others amid a lawsuit that commenced in 2024.

The Post reported that a lawsuit filed by Musk in 2024 produced "hundreds of court filings that expose cringey texts, emails, and private diary entries from OpenAI founders, including Sam Altman and other Silicon Valley public figures."

The messages seem to reveal that Musk had an agent inside OpenAI feeding him information; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg secretly offered to aid Musk, despite being rivals; potential drug use by Musk at Burning Man in 2017 that may have impaired his business conversations; Musk's low opinion of Bezos; and that [OpenAI co-founder Greg] Brockman may have agreed with Musk, with his private diaries being a large part of Musk's argument.

Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in 2015, but Musk left the company in 2018 on bad terms. His lawsuit claims that the company broke its pledge to share its technology openly with the world as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research lab, according to the Post.

Musk argues that Altman and Brockman aimed to benefit at his expense and wants the company restored to being a full nonprofit and for Altman and Brockman to be removed from their positions.

Conversely, OpenAI claims Musk is looking for a leg up for xAI, his current artificial intelligence company, which has had its own share of trouble. The Post reported that an OpenAI spokesperson referred it to a website where the company posts running commentary on the legal battle.

"Motivated by jealousy, regret for walking away from OpenAI, and a desire to derail a competing AI company, Elon has spent years harassing OpenAI through baseless lawsuits and public attacks," the site stated.

"Elon is using his lawsuit to attack the nonprofit OpenAI Foundation, which is focused on work in areas such as life sciences and curing diseases for everyone's benefit."

While AI does offer potential positive applications in the life sciences and medical fields, the feud and documents it has exposed come at a time when concerns about AI technology and the motivations of those at the forefront of its development are under scrutiny. Several lawsuits have been brought against major players for the tech's harmful effects.

Regardless of the outcome of this CEO clash, it is another instance highlighting the darker side of the technology race.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.