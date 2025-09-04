  • Business Business

Hyundai hints at big plans for high-tech model making waves in China: 'It's definitely a promising vehicle'

by Lindy Whitehouse
In an exciting development, Hyundai has hinted that its new electric SUV could be sold in overseas markets. 

According to Electrek, the Elexio electric SUV has been built in China and is the first EV from Beijing Hyundai, a joint venture between BAIC in China and Hyundai. 

The EV was first unveiled in May and is set to be released in China in a few weeks. Now, for the first time, there is hope that it will also be launched in other countries. 

Don Romano, the CEO of Hyundai Australia, suggested that the EV could be launched in Australia. 

"It's under evaluation now," Romano told reporters, per EV Central, before adding, "It's definitely a promising vehicle."

The Elexio is a compact crossover vehicle that has a China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle driving range of up to 435 miles (700 km). 

The car is expected to retail for around US$19,500 (140,000 yuan), making it an affordable option that could help Hyundai keep pace with other popular manufacturers, such as Tesla and Kia, in the transition to EVs. 

More and more people are choosing to switch to EVs, especially as technology improves and prices continue to decrease. 

EVs are helping to put more sustainable vehicles on the road while also reducing the cost of fuel and maintenance bills for families, who are already struggling with rising costs elsewhere. 

While EVs have received considerable negative publicity surrounding the mining required to obtain the minerals and other components needed for their batteries, the overall lifecycle pollution produced by EVs is significantly lower than traditional gas-powered cars. 

This is because dirty fuel extraction and combustion produce far more planet-warming gases than the mining for minerals used in EV production. 

You can reduce the costs and pollution associated with an EV even more if you combine it with a home charging device powered by solar panels

EnergySage offers a free service to connect consumers with local solar panel installers and help find the best available deal, potentially saving users up to $10,000.

