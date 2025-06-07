  • Business Business

Pedestrian sparks outrage with frustrating video of obnoxious sighting on city street: 'This should be banned'

by Geri Mileva
A post on the r/singapore subreddit showed an overly bright electronic billboard, a potential hazard for drivers and residents.

Recorded at night, the video captured a towering digital billboard glowing too brightly across the street. "The advertisement is far too bright. Wouldn't this be a huge distraction for drivers and an inconvenience for people living in the block?" the original poster wrote.

The clip sparked a discussion on the impact that this aggressive advertising tactic can have on drivers, pedestrians, and people living nearby.

Electronic message centers have been popping up along roadsides and urban buildings all over the world. They can be harmful to people and the environment.

According to DarkSky, the LEDs in these billboards aren't shielded, causing the light to emit in all directions and flood the night sky. These displays can cause glare, distract drivers, and contribute to light pollution, which has been linked to health issues such as sleep disorders, diabetes, depression, and cancer.

These signs can also promote overconsumption, flooding streets and buildings with ads that encourage people to shop and spend more.

Excessive consumption contributes to planet-overheating pollution through the production of various goods. The fashion industry, for example, produces between 2% and 8% of global carbon air pollution, and the surplus of goods worsens overfilling landfills.

Some countries have worked to cut down the usage of electronic billboards. Poland has a billboard law that limits the placement of billboards throughout the country. The law, designed to preserve historic design and architecture, also helps reduce pollution by limiting billboard placements.

Individuals can avoid excessive consumption by shopping at thrift stores. Thrifting reduces waste by preventing secondhand goods from ending up in landfills.

In addition to going to thrift shops, people can join Buy Nothing groups, online communities that allow users to connect and exchange goods and services without spending money.

Many Reddit users were frustrated with the video, with some saying that Singapore should ban electronic billboards or enact laws to regulate the brightness of outdoor signage and EMCs.

"Singapore needs laws on signage/outdoor screen brightness. I've seen store signs so bright in the middle of the night they hurt to look at," one commenter said.

"This should be banned," another wrote.

