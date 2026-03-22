"For years, electricity demand in the U.S. stayed relatively stable."

As growth in electricity use has outpaced the increase in the available supply, many Americans have been facing skyrocketing electric bills.

Much of the rising demand has come from the energy-hungry data centers that power artificial intelligence models and cloud computing.

According to a Bloomberg analysis, customers who live near data centers have seen their electric bills leap by as much as 267% in just five years.

As many Americans struggle to make ends meet financially, rising electricity costs have made things even harder. This is especially true for low-income families or those on fixed incomes, such as retirees.

In response, one Instagrammer has shared a way to help manage rising electricity costs.

Calvin (@appalachian_naturalist), an environmental scientist, posted a video about how solar power can help rein in out-of-control utility bills.

"For years, electricity demand in the U.S. stayed relatively stable," Calvin wrote in the caption. "That is changing quickly. Between AI data centers, industrial expansion, and broader electrification, utilities are now planning for load growth at a pace many regions were not built for."

As he explained in the video, when utility companies need to expand their capacity by building new power plants, the cost typically falls onto everyday ratepayers.

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However, there is a potential solution. According to Calvin, data shows that solar power costs significantly less per kilowatt-hour than other forms of energy production, such as gas-powered turbines.

Better still, solar power can be used for both large-scale, utility-level electricity production and for individual homes. While home solar might seem complicated, trusted TCD partner Palmetto helps make it simple with clear, reliable information about home solar options.

As it turns out, Calvin also recommended Palmetto as a solution.

"That is part of why I have been looking to partners like @palmetto.energy, which helps homeowners explore solar and storage options that can lower dependence on rising utility costs, improve long-term affordability, and bring a little more control back to how energy is used at home," Calvin explained.

Home solar is one of the best ways to help lower your monthly utility bills. To maximize the benefits of solar, many homeowners pair solar panels with a home battery, which can make your home more resilient while also helping you save even more on electricity costs.

Palmetto's Home app unlocks additional savings by offering rewards for simple actions like reducing your home energy use. These rewards can be cashed in for up to $5,000 off home upgrades.

If you think home solar is out of your budget, think again. Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar leases for as little as $0 down while still allowing you to lock in lower energy rates.

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