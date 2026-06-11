Woman in her 70s invested a small amount in a crypto ad before scammers took over her devices and drained $335,000

"Fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make people believe them to be genuine."

Police say an online cryptocurrency investment advertisement led a woman in her 70s into a scam that ultimately cost her more than £250,000 ($334,556) and ended with fraudsters gaining control of her devices after an initially small payment.

What happened?

The BBC reported that on May 21, police were told that a woman in her 70s from Newry, Northern Ireland, had put money into a cryptocurrency scheme advertised online.

Detectives said the fraud began with "a relatively small amount" before the losses grew dramatically.

Detective Inspector Moffett said she was persuaded to keep making payments "in order to get her initial investment back."

He added: "After she unknowingly downloaded malware at their instruction, they were able to gain control of her electronic devices and, we believe, transfer further sums from her account."

Why does it matter?

Beyond the financial loss, scams like this can leave victims feeling deeply violated when criminals gain access to their personal devices and accounts.

A single click can lead to malware, emptied savings, and emotional distress for victims and their families.

What are people saying?

Authorities are urging people to slow down and carefully check anything involving money.

From the Scamwise Partnership, Superintendent Joanne Gibson said that "taking a moment" to check financial activity can make a "real difference," the BBC reported.

She also urged families to talk openly about the risks of fraud.

"We know that this type of crime can have a far-reaching impact, but we can all work together to protect and prevent this from happening to those we care about," she said.

"Fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make people believe them to be genuine. They are master manipulators."

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