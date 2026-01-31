Distraught grandchild searches for advice after salesman signs 91-year-old grandfather up for 30-year deal: 'This feels like elder abuse'

"My grandfather didn't even know he signed a contract because the salesman did everything with e-signatures."

A Reddit user was desperate for advice after their 91-year-old grandfather signed a 30-year solar contract.

"This feels like elder abuse," the grandchild wrote in r/solar. "They did all this knowing he would not be here in 30 years, so they can tie up the property."

The poster said their grandfather never received a paper copy of the contract. He didn't know how to access his email to view the power purchase agreement he supposedly signed. With a PPA, a customer locks in a predictable monthly electricity payment at little to no upfront cost, and the provider is responsible for system performance and maintenance.

A PPA can be a great way for homeowners to protect themselves against rising energy costs, while also supporting a more resilient grid and cleaner air quality in their communities. However, it's wise to research your options and be on your guard against dishonest or predatory installers.





As for this salesman, the grandchild said they gave their grandfather chocolates to "solidify" what their grandfather believed was a friendship.

"Sick.. just sick," they said. "My grandfather didn't even know he signed a contract because the salesman did everything with e-signatures."

"We are still within the cancellation period. Any input or advice on this is welcomed," they added.

The poster's plea for help was heard. Multiple Redditors recommended reaching out to the state's consumer or elder protection bureau, locking the grandfather's bank account, and canceling the contract. Swift action meant the poster and their grandfather ultimately canceled the agreement before it was too late to back out.

"Seems we caught it in time," the grandchild shared in an update.

"Solar is awesome, but that's not going to stop companies from sucking," a commenter added.

