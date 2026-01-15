Homeowner shares PSA after noticing uptick in door-to-door solar sales trend: 'Less than perfectly honest companies'

"We had two … knock on our door on the same day last week."

A homeowner in the Pacific Northwest offered advice for neighbors wanting to upgrade to planet-friendly solar panels — consider all of your options before making a decision.

The scoop

The homeowner posted the public service announcement in the r/SALEM subreddit, an online community for residents of Salem, Oregon. In the post, the homeowner said solar companies have been offering free energy assessments and selling power purchase agreements in the area.

However, the homeowner warned others about taking those deals before doing their research. The Redditor urged others to ask around about reputable and affordable companies first.

"There's a lot of people out there who have been had by, how shall we say…less than perfectly honest companies…and sold on an idea of massive savings that never materialize," the original poster wrote.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

They suggested using EnergySage, a TCD Solar Explorer partner, as a resource to help compare quotes from vetted, local installers. The OP said EnergySage's free tools allow other homeowners to be "somewhat informed" before they invest in solar.

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the electric power sector represented 25% of air pollution in 2022. Installing solar panels can help reduce the air pollution your home produces and bring down your energy costs significantly.

The average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations with EnergySage's help. EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and details about incentives for each state.

Adding battery storage to your solar system is a great way to protect your home during outages, save money, and go off grid. You can explore EnergySage's free tools to get information about home battery storage options, which includes installation estimates.

Once your panels are installed, pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC system can save you up to 50% on heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find an affordable system that's right for your home.

What everyone's saying

In response to the Reddit post, commenters revealed that they also noticed an uptick in door-to-door solar sales.

"We had two solar solicitors knock on our door on the same day last week," one Reddit user said.

"Knocked on my door the other day despite the no soliciting sign," another Redditor commented.

Others were grateful for the helpful advice geared toward potential solar customers.

"What a fantastic and informative post!" one commenter wrote. "Thanks so much for sharing."

