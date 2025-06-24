  • Business Business

Major bank pledges $17 billion to projects in new sector: 'The technology of the future'

The investment will take place in the form of loans.

by Maris Toalson
The investment will take place in the form of loans.

Photo Credit: iStock

While some financial institutions are funding dirty energy, others are investing in more environmentally friendly opportunities. The European Investment Bank is supporting environmental initiatives by pledging to invest $17 billion in water-related projects over the next three years, Reuters reported.

The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union, financing large projects in infrastructure, innovation, and climate action. This investment, which the EIB announced earlier this month, will support businesses in the water sector and projects that reduce water pollution and prevent water waste, according to Reuters.

Through supporting these projects, the EIB aims to address water shortages and droughts, which have intensified due to climate change, Reuters explained. Water stress affects 20% of Europe's lands and 30% of its population annually, according to a 2024 European Environment Agency report.

The EIB's $17 billion investment furthers its commitment to climate action. In 2024, the bank put nearly $102 billion toward initiatives in energy security, innovation, and climate action. Some water-related initiatives resulted in safer drinking water, improved sanitation services, and reduced flood risk for millions of people, EIB reported.

"This is where water meets business. It's by developing the technology of the future we will be able to meet these water challenges," EIB water division head Edouard Perard said about the bank's latest investment.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The investment will take place in the form of loans, according to Reuters, and the bank seeks to secure more money from commercial investors. Investors are shifting away from dirty energy and toward greener projects. Banks made more money financing these projects than dirty energy for the second consecutive year, according to Bloomberg.

While corporations remain responsible for a majority of the world's pollution, green finance presents an opportunity for these companies to put their profits toward environmental solutions. The EIB's investment in water-related solutions will be carried out from 2025 to 2027.

Do you take steps to conserve water at home?

All the time 😎

Usually 👍

Sometimes 😬

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x