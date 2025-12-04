Innovative company recognized for breakthrough tech using world's 'most vital resource': 'It's incredibly rewarding to see'

Water is vital to all aspects of human life. Ecolab, a sustainability-focused company operating in over 170 countries, has made protecting and conserving water its mission. Now, the company's efforts are being recognized.

According to Sustainability Magazine, Ecolab has been ranked 22nd in the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 list for its work with water solutions.

Working across different sectors — from healthcare to energy production — Ecolab helps organizations reduce their negative environmental impact, already helping customers conserve over 220 billion gallons of water in 2024 alone.

Ecolab's integrated services — which center on water, hygiene, and energy, and its use of technology for analytics — go beyond helping the Earth; they also help businesses.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see how smart water resource management drives business growth and a broader impact in the world," says Emilio Tenuta, Ecolab senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, per Sustainability Magazine.

Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by companies both makes a direct positive impact on the planet and shows businesses how worthwhile it is to invest in the environment.

It can also help protect company finances. In the last six years, Ecolab customers have achieved sustainable solutions valued collectively at $9.1 billion.

Christopher Beck, CEO of Ecolab, puts the future of water — what he calls "our most vital resource" — into manageable terms.

"Just 150 companies can influence one-third of the world's supply," Beck said, per Sustainability Magazine. "That's real power and real opportunity. And I believe we're ready to meet it."

Water scarcity is real, with more than 4.4 billion people in poorer countries lacking access to this critical resource, according to research published in the journal Science.

Human activity and the use of dirty fuels contribute to rising temperatures. Hotter conditions exacerbate extreme weather events like drought and heatwaves, which make access to clean water more difficult.

However, it's not just big companies that can make a positive difference. Conserving water at home by harvesting rainwater is a step toward a more secure future.

