Unconventional new cryptocurrency offers game-changing feature: 'Will shake up the crypto presale market'

A new cryptocurrency project is running artificial intelligence computing systems on solar energy while paying investors returns from the clean electricity it generates, according to Blockchain Reporter.

EcoYield launched its token presale on October 15. The company is building solar panel farms connected to specialized computer processors that AI companies rent to run their operations.

The project addresses a growing problem in the tech world. Blockchain Reporter cited data science research that found that a single AI language model (the technology behind chatbots such as ChatGPT) requires 120 years' worth of household electricity just for its initial training. Each prompt typed into an AI system requires processor power to produce a response.

EcoYield has facilities already operating in the United Kingdom and Dubai. These sites generate electricity from sunlight and then use that power to run graphics processing units, which are the specialized chips that AI companies need to train and operate their systems.

People buying $EYE tokens in the presale are funding the construction of more solar-powered computer centers. Once operational, these facilities rent their processing capacity to AI firms. Token holders receive payments in stablecoins (cryptocurrencies designed to maintain steady values) based on revenue from the centers.

According to Blockchain Reporter, the company projects annual yields from 20% to 30%. The Dubai facility alone anticipates delivering approximately 30% yearly once it's fully operational with presale funding.

This approach tackles a tension in the cryptocurrency world. Many blockchain operations consume enormous amounts of electricity, often from coal and gas plants. That energy use has drawn criticism from environmental groups.

EcoYield's model shows how crypto projects can run on clean electricity instead. The project goes further by actually financing the construction of a new clean energy infrastructure through its token sales.

The Blockchain Reporter story noted that this launch "will shake up the crypto presale market, where promises are often made about the 'future' with little or no existing utility."

Token holders will see transparent reporting about their investments through blockchain records that show exactly which facilities are producing income and how much power they're creating.

