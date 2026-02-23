Chefs launch innovative project that could revolutionize restaurants across globe: 'We're bridging the gap'

A new program from EcoChef creators Chef Chris Galarza, Chef Gerard Kenney, and

John Harrison will certify architects and designers to build money-saving, energy-efficient kitchens that comply with EcoChef's certification standards.

"As we were developing EcoChef and starting to build the standards, it just became apparent that there needs to be greater understanding of how to build kitchens, right?" said Galarza in a recent interview with The Cool Down. "So, with Practitioner, … the idea behind it is to give designers that level of expertise."

EcoChef Practitioner is a new online program launching this spring. It consists of a 12-part course and access to two industry expert instructors, one with a background in architecture and one in hospitality. Those who complete the course will be accredited to work with cutting-edge chefs in designing and building the kitchens of the future.

"I've been brought on to a lot of projects where designers are just like — throw their hands up — 'I can't get anywhere with these chefs,' right?" said Galarza. "So we're bridging the gap, trying to create this common language that they can speak."

"We've realized, too, that a lot of the conventional systems for measuring these things, like all the rating systems and that sort of thing … it's almost like they're afraid of kitchens," added Harrison. "Nobody really is dealing with this, [even though] it's the most intensive EUI of any part of a building. … You're using a ton of energy and water in this very small space, as opposed to the rest of the building, which is mostly just lights and AC. It's good that there's something that actually gets to the specifics of kind of the worst offender."

As Galarza has pointed out many times before, including when he made the Grist 50 list last year, building a greener kitchen isn't just about protecting the environment, although that is an important goal. Reducing energy usage and upgrading appliances in this central part of a restaurant or hotel can save owners an incredible amount of money in power, fuel, and time spent on cleaning.

Galarza has repeatedly put his money where his mouth is, even going so far as to be the first to certify as an Executive Chef in an all-electric kitchen.

For designers, architects, contractors, and others who are interested in pursuing an EcoChef Practitioner accreditation, Galarza is offering an information session on Feb. 25. More information is available on his LinkedIn profile or via email at info@EcoChef.org. The first group to participate in the course will receive special pricing.

As has become standard for Galarza and his partners, this is only one of the exciting projects in the works. They're also putting together a comprehensive master course that will cover not only sustainability, but also the principles behind a well-run restaurant.

"As I went through my own accreditations, I realized that all I did was prove to them I know how to cook. I didn't prove to them I know how to run a kitchen," said Galarza. "So I wanted to kind of introduce a leadership category, right? So people understand how to treat each other better and how to run a kitchen. Anyway, and then from there we go into specialties.

Galarza continued, "Because I don't like people achieving a mastery on just one thing. If you truly are going to be a master of this industry, you have to understand the entire thing, right? Back of the house, pastry, how do you deal with guests? How do you choose your wines? That should be all-encompassing for a mastery."

Harrison elaborated, "It's bite-sized, too, in a sense. There are lots of different options to learn many different things, and then those things can dial up to a broader kind of designation. But I think it really hits people's learning style, too, in these days."

While the full master course is likely years away, EcoChef Practitioner is right around the corner.

"You talk about these things for so long and so much work goes into it, and then you're like, 'Ah, finally, finally we have something that we can … share with people,'" said Harrison.

"It's also like a little weird … like you're sending off your kid to college," Galarza added.

The difference is, in this case, they'll be providing the education.

