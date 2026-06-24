Ecco buyer says one pair fell apart in a month, then a second sole failure was deemed 'normal wear'

"I assumed the sole detaching would qualify for the warranty, but my claim was denied for 'normal wear on soles and heels.'"

A frustrated Ecco customer said a replacement pair did not last much longer than the original, raising questions about durability, warranties, and whether some modern shoes are built to be fixed or simply tossed.

What happened?

A complaint posted on the r/BuyItForLife subreddit described a new pair of Ecco shoes breaking down far sooner than expected.

"I've had Ecco shoes in the past and recently bought a few more pairs," the original poster wrote. "I had minor issues before but they were handled well. This time, one of the pairs (both shoes) were coming apart within a month? I submitted a warranty claim, and they sent me a coupon for a replacement."

Sending the coupon showed a willingness to stand behind the product's quality. But the poster said that, sadly, the replacement pair did not hold up either.

"I assumed the sole detaching would qualify for the warranty, but my claim was denied for 'normal wear on soles and heels,'" they explained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Former ECCO employee here (back in 2018) — yeah that shouldn't happen," one commenter wrote. "ECCO shoes are made by a process called PU injection where the upper is bonded to the soles and fused into one. Whereas traditional shoes are bonded just by glue."

"I've lost all faith in their quality especially at their price point," the OP said.

Why does it matter?

When shoes fail early, it can mean spending more money sooner than expected, especially when a brand has a reputation for comfort or premium quality.

Construction methods can determine whether shoes are repairable at all.

The former employee described PU injection as a tradeoff. They said it creates a waterproof seal and soles that "take longer to wear down." But that also means "the shoes can't be resoled, and if the PU is faulty and deteriorates, there's no saving the shoe."

That can create more waste. Footwear that cannot be repaired often ends up in the trash once a sole separates or crumbles, even if much of the upper part remains usable.

What can I do?

If durability is a top priority, shoe construction is one factor to consider before making a purchase.

Stitched soles, resoleable designs, and transparent repair policies may be worth prioritizing over sleek construction methods that are harder to repair. Storage and use habits can affect lifespan, too. Even unworn shoes may not last forever, depending on the materials used and the conditions in which they are stored.

Warranty terms may still exclude issues a buyer would consider premature failure, such as sole wear or separation. Choosing brands that offer trade-in programs for old shoes is also worth considering.

Recent customer reviews can also reveal patterns that brand marketing may not, and for what it's worth, many Ecco shoes — like this similar model — show plenty of satisfied customers.

Still, the post demonstrates the importance of buying clothing and products that have a strong reputation for lasting at least as long as you're expecting them to.

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