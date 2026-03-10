Florida relaunches $3,000 'lottery-style' incentive for participants to snag electric bikes: 'Providing residents massive discounts'

"It has already awarded more than 450 vouchers."

In a boost for local commuters and sustainable transportation fans alike, the City of Tampa's Parking Division has announced another round of its much-loved eBike Voucher Program for 2026, offering residents the chance to receive substantial savings on new electric bicycles.

According to the City of Tampa website, the initiative is open to qualified Tampa residents and uses a "lottery-style" application process. Winners will receive vouchers redeemable for up to $3,000 off the purchase of a new eBike at one of seven participating local bike shops.

Backed by $500,000 in funding this year, the program plans to issue 248 vouchers across three tiers. There are 81 standard vouchers worth $1,000, 82 low-income vouchers valued at $2,000, and 85 very low-income vouchers offering the full $3,000 discount.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has already awarded more than 450 vouchers, helping participants trade car trips for cleaner, healthier rides and boosting access to affordable transportation.

Aside from being better for health, since riders can get exercise while commuting to work or running errands, another major appeal of switching to an e-bike is the savings on gas and car maintenance.

Some people have reported saving hundreds per month on car payments and insurance, and an analysis from Upway found that ditching your car for a next-gen bike could make your commute nearly 70 times cheaper.

If you're ready to shop for an electric bike, Upway is a great place to find one that fits your needs, whether you want a mountain, cargo, road, or city/commuter bike. The company offers a wide selection from top brands, including Aventon, Rad Power Bikes, Lectric, and more, with many up to 60% off retail prices.

And if you're looking to sell your used e-bike, Upway will buy it if certain conditions are met and will give sellers a $150 promo code to use on their next purchase through the company.

Investing in home solar is also a smart move if you own an e-bike, since it saves a lot on charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners understand their options and save up to $10,000 on installation costs from qualified contractors — or access $0-down subscription options for those on a budget.

As for the Tampa voucher program, applications have already closed, but winners will receive an email from program staff containing their vouchers. With this year's rollout, city officials hope more residents will embrace cleaner transportation, improve mobility, and put a fresh spin on everyday commuting.

