Thousands receive 'significant' rebates after energy company rolls out $1,500 e-bike incentives: 'It is a very positive thing'

E-bikes have been a big hit in the East Bay area of California thanks to a local energy agency's voucher program.

As The Oaklandside reported, Ava Community Energy partnered with the Alameda County Transportation Commission to offer a $10 million fund for e-bike rebates. The "significant rebates" helped adults in the area purchase new electric bicycles.

During the first six months, the program helped pay for 2,746 new e-bikes.

It pays $1,000 toward the cost of a standard e-bike or $1,500 for cargo and adaptive e-bikes for low-income residents. Residents with high incomes can collect rebates of $400-900.

Kansas Waugh of New Wheel in Oakland shared that sales have increased at his bike shop because of the rebates and that it's been "especially fulfilling to hear families talk about replacing their cars or pausing a second car purchase because of the utility of e-bikes."

" It is a very positive thing," Waugh told The Oaklandside. "The replacement of a car, a single-person occupancy vehicle for short trips in urban areas, with bicycles, is a key measure of combating a number of issues like climate change and health."

A new e-bike can cost anywhere from $500 to $4,000. Rebate programs are helping increase access and enabling people to afford them who might not have been able to otherwise.

An e-bikes offers an excellent way to save money on your commute, get more daily exercise, and contribute less pollution to the atmosphere.

Even if you live somewhere without an e-bike rebate program, you can save money on buying one by shopping at Upway. Upway offers a variety of e-bikes, with many priced at up to 60% off retail rates.

When you're ready to trade in your current e-bike for a new one, Upway also buys old e-bikes to help you save money on your upgrade.

Many e-bike owners find they save even more money by charging at home instead of relying on public charging stations.

"In the long term, it can be more affordable than driving or even taking the bus," Nick Hoeper-Tomich, co-owner of Berkeley bike shop Stay True Cycles, told Berkeleyside.

"Cycling inherently is safety in numbers," he added. "The more people out riding, the more awareness there is. That can lead to more advocacy for bike infrastructure and ultimately a safer environment for everyone."

